Ryan Reynolds Discovers Blake Lively’s True Last Name Amidst Launch of her New Haircare Line

Blake Lively has long been adored for her incredible blonde hair, acting skills in movies like A Simple Favor and It Ends With Us, and her role as Ryan Reynolds’ better half. Recently, she unveiled a new chapter in her career: founder of a haircare line known as Blake Brown.
It’s worth mentioning that Blake Lively’s original last name is Brown. This elevates her connection to the newly launched haircare brand. As explained by Blake herself,
The name honors my dad; his last name is Brown. My mom’s maiden name was Lively, which he adopted. This way, I give a nod to his legacy.
An Unexpected Reaction from Ryan Reynolds
The news of Blake’s original surname came as a surprise even to Ryan Reynolds. The actor recently shared a fun reaction on Instagram regarding discovering this tidbit about his wife’s past.
Seven Years in the Making
Lively’s journey to launching Blake Brown spans seven years. This product line includes nourishing shampoos, masks, and more. She emphasized her love for haircare, saying
Hair is something that, if I’m not dressed or I don’t wear makeup, it tends to make me feel like myself or more done up.
Inspiration Behind the Line
The idea for Blake Brown wasn’t just born from professional experience but personal struggles too. Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Lively mentioned that her first film caused significant damage to her hair. She learned that
you need a balance of protein for strength and moisture for elasticity.
A Personal Touch in Every Bottle
Beyond its technical aspects, every detail of Blake Brown’s packaging reflects Blake’s vision. She shared,
I drew these bottles myself, ensuring they look like jewelry—faceted and elegant while being 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled). The products are designed not only to perform well but also to look beautiful in any home setting.
A Peek into Her Hair Routine
Lively swears by using masks instead of conditioners. Regularly applying nourishing masks helped transform her hair over time.
I never use conditioners; I use masks every shampoo session, she revealed.
An Organic Connection with Scents
Each product carries a unique fragrance created with a perfume house—a reflection of scents that evoke warmth and comfort for Blake. Her palette leans towards woody aromas mixed with vanilla—
I wanted the products to smell like the candles in my house and fragrances I layer daily, she commented.
Cultivating Great Hair Isn’t Rocket Science
Lively also shared some practical hair advice borne out of experience, jokingly yet earnestly advising fans cut back on taking from their hair without giving back the needed nurturing via regular salon visits or mask treatments.
