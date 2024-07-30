Ryan Reynolds Clarifies Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors in Deadpool and Wolverine

by

New Delhi: Ryan Reynolds has put an end to the rumors that Taylor Swift will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have speculated that the singer might appear in the Marvel Studios’ film due to her close friendship with the actor. Speaking to E! News, Ryan Reynolds clarified, I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she’s our friend—that is not in this film.

Ryan Reynolds Clarifies Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors in Deadpool and Wolverine

Swift Could Replace Deadpool?

After dismissing the rumors, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that Swift would be a great choice to take over his role if he ever decided to step down. I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good, he said. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.

Ryan Reynolds Clarifies Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors in Deadpool and Wolverine

Teasing Fans With Easter Eggs

Ryan Reynolds had previously fueled the rumors by sharing a teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine that referenced Taylor Swift’s Evermore album cover. The close relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift has undoubtedly led to fan speculation, especially since the singer’s All Too Well music video was filmed at Ryan and Blake’s home and the former appeared in her You Need to Calm Down music video.

No Cameos Confirmed

Earlier, Entertainment Weekly reported that Taylor Swift does not have a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy confirmed that while the film features many cameos, none overshadows the main story. We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base, Levy said.

Ryan Reynolds Clarifies Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors in Deadpool and Wolverine

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Did Not About Tanisha Long
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jake Epstein
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2021
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Flipp Dinero
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2018
Euphoria Season 3 Confirmed with Zendaya and Original Cast Set to Return
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2024
David Fincher’s The Killer Explores the Dark Side of the Hitman Genre
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2024
Nicolas Cage Shines in Horror Masterpiece Longlegs
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.