Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Introduce Their Fourth Child Olin

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have finally revealed the name of their long-awaited fourth child! The couple, parents to daughters James, Inez, Betty, and now their youngest son Olin, shared this delightful news at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Special Announcement at the Premiere

Ryan, always stealing the spotlight with his lively charm, took the stage and said he wanted to thank his wife, Blake. “I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” he remarked. He also sent love to their four children during his speech.

Confirmed Through Instagram

The initial announcement came five months ago when Blake posted on Instagram confirming the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Fans rejoiced in welcoming little Olin to the Reynolds-Lively family.

A Touching Moment with John Bell

Coinciding with this reveal was a heartwarming moment involving Ryan and John Bell. In a touching video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ryan introduces Bell and shares how he’s turned his grief over losing his son Jake into a powerful mission for mental health awareness. Bell appeared dressed as Deadpool, an homage to Jake’s favorite superhero.

A Dedication to Family

The post also highlighted Ryan’s dedication to his own family. He mentioned in a conversation with Bell,I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.

Why this News Matters

This new chapter in the Reynolds-Lively household is particularly special as it comes amid their ongoing endeavors both on screen and off. Their transparent communication with fans through social media and public appearances adds another layer to their already illustrious careers.

