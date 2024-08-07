Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair on Hulu Features Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and More

Ryan Murphy’s New Legal Drama Arrives on Hulu

Renowned for his diverse and influential TV projects, Ryan Murphy is making waves again with his latest venture, “All’s Fair“, set to premiere on Hulu. This legal ensemble drama marks the first series under Murphy’s new Disney deal.

A Star-Studded Cast Joins the Show

The series boasts an impressive cast, featuring the talents of Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor. In addition to their acting roles, Paulson, Nash, and Watts will also serve as executive producers. The show is described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

Familiar Faces in New Roles

Sarah Paulson, well known for her work in American Horror Story and Ratched, re-enters Murphy’s world with this new project. According to various reports, these roles were not originally intended for Halle Berry. Moreover, the show will see contributions from industry veterans like Glenn Close who is not only acting but also serving as an executive producer.

Glenn Close, who has an extensive acting career that includes various prestigious awards such as Emmys and Golden Globes, has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair.’

Teyana Taylor Makes Her Mark

Teyana Taylor has been added to the cast of Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair.’

Taylor continues to expand her versatile career. Most recently known for her role in “A Thousand and One”, Taylor brings her dynamic presence to the screen in this ambitious new series.

Niecy Nash-Betts Steps Into the Spotlight

Niecy Nash-Betts will star in ‘All’s Fair’ without replacing Halle Berry’s character.

Nash-Betts continues her illustrious career by stepping into this intriguing new role that showcases her range and skill.

A Look at Ryan Murphy’s Television Legacy

The arrival of “All’s Fair” continues Ryan Murphy’sGlee, The Politician, and of course, American Horror Story.

