In the dynamic landscape of late-night television, an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert often reveals unexpected insights into the lives and minds of celebrities. Such was the case when Ryan Gosling, the talented actor known for his roles in films such as La La Land and the recent The Fall Guy, gave an answer that left audiences both amused and enlightened.
On May 15th, during a segment of The Late Show’s renowned Colbert Questionert, Ryan Gosling was asked by host Stephen Colbert to answer a series of rapid-fire questions. One particular question, seemingly simple yet profound, asked:
What is the best sandwich?
Without missing a beat, Gosling responded,
Ice cream.
Colbert’s reaction was immediate disbelief, followed by laughter. He exclaimed,
I see how this is going to go. Ryan elaborated with a grin, stating,
You can have all the sandwiches in the world and it would be a tough decision. But the ice cream sandwich comes out, your mind is made up. Your decision is made for you.
This offbeat answer not only showcased Gosling’s wit but also sparked discussions on social media about the merits of the beloved confection. Indeed, the history of the ice cream sandwich is rich; as noted by the New York Mail and Express,
There are ham sandwiches and salmon sandwiches and cheese sandwiches and several other kinds of sandwiches, but the latest is the ice-cream sandwich.
The Evolution of Ice Cream Sandwiches
The humble ice cream sandwich has been enjoyed by generations. Its origins trace back to American street vendors in New York from the late 1800s. By 1928, an innovative vendor in San Francisco decided to use oatmeal cookies instead of wafers, further cementing its place in dessert history.
A Stuntman’s Love Letter
Gosling’s appearance wasn’t just about answering quirky questions. It was also part of his promotional tour for his new film, The Fall Guy. Directed by David Leitch—known for movies like Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train—the film celebrates the unsung heroes of Hollywood: stunt performers. As Leitch put it,
When we’re making a love letter to stunts… we explored doing old-school high falls into airbags…
The Unforgettable Interview Moments
This wasn’t Gosling’s first time charming the masses with his unpredictable answers. In a segment where he discussed what happens when we die, he claimed:
We wake up. When asked about his favorite smell, he humorously said:
L dog paws… they smell like nachos or popcorn.
The Colbert Questionert remains a platform where celebrities reveal their unique perspectives in ways that are both engaging and thought-provoking. Though some answers might be premeditated, as Colbert’s format often suggests improvisation—Gosling’s answers felt authentic to his playful spirit.