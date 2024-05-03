Ryan Gosling Shares How His Hopes of Befriending Burt Reynolds Were Thwarted by His Mother

Home
On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ryan Gosling shared some surprisingly humorous and tender revelations about his early interaction with the late Burt Reynolds during the filming of ‘Frankenstein and Me’.

Ryan’s Expectation Met Reality

When the two actors shared the set in 1996, a young Ryan felt a special connection with Reynolds. However, he later realized that Reynolds’ attention was mainly captivated by his mother, Donna.

I thought he thought there was something special about me. And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom, recalled Gosling, emphasizing how his expectations were nuanced by his mother's presence.

The Real Shine at the Set

A humorous highlight in retrospect, Ryan noticed that Reynolds’ kindness was intertwined with his admiration for his mother. Ryan Gosling humorously recounted how his initial belief in receiving personal attention was actually an affectionate gesture towards his mother.



Endearing Quotes and Moments

In true Gosling fashion, topped with humor, he reflected on his adolescent confusion over Reynolds’ advice: Don’t spend your whole life stepping over diamonds to live with a cubic zirconia, advice that left a young Ryan befuddled at the time.

Gosling also joked about nearly changing his last name mimicking actor Ryan Reynolds had the friendship between his mother and Burt blossomed into something more substantial.



Reflecting on Advice Received

This blend of personal anecdotes conveys a mixture of youthful naiveté and retrospective insight from Gosling. His ability to laugh at these past incidents while respecting the memories shared with Burt Reynolds offers an engaging peek into Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes dynamics. In deciphering advice once given to him by the seasoned actor, Gosling highlighted how this formed part of his growth within the acting world.

