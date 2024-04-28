Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

Why The Nice Guys Stopped at One
Ryan Gosling believes that the chances for a sequel to The Nice Guys are slim, primarily because The Angry Birds Movie dramatically overshadowed the original comedy during its crucial opening weekend. In a recent chat with Comicbook.com while promoting his latest action-packed movie The Fall Guy, Gosling touched on the unlikelihood of reuniting with Russell Crowe for another round of their much-loved comedic investigation adventures.
In his interview, Gosling mentioned,
So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds, highlighting the significant impact this had on the potential for a sequel.
The Box Office Battle That Ended All Hopes
The Angry Birds Movie, according to box office reports, grossed an impressive $43 million across Europe, South America, and Australia during its debut weekend. Meanwhile, The Nice Guys garnered $11,203,270 in its opening gambit—substantially less by comparison. This stark contrast in earnings underscored the challenges faced by The Nice Guys in gaining a stronger foothold in cinemas.
Rovio, the creators of Angry Birds and the driving force behind The Angry Birds Movie, is claiming a record May opening for an original animated film with the premiere of the movie.
Other Projects and Future Possibilities?
In discussions about further extending the life of The Nice Guys, Shane Black previously expressed interest in adapting it into a television series. However, this idea did not materialize due to lack of buyer interest. Despite this setback and the box office struggles, fans of the witty detective duo still hold out hope for more adventures, perhaps in different formats or media.
About eight years have passed since audiences were first introduced to the chaotic yet charming investigative partnership between Gosling’s Holland March and Crowe’s Jackson Healy. Even though a direct sequel looks doubtful at this moment, the quirky legacy of The Nice Guys continues to impact fans around the globe.