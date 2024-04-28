Home
Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

by
Scroll
Home
Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds
Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

Why The Nice Guys Stopped at One

Ryan Gosling believes that the chances for a sequel to The Nice Guys are slim, primarily because The Angry Birds Movie dramatically overshadowed the original comedy during its crucial opening weekend. In a recent chat with Comicbook.com while promoting his latest action-packed movie The Fall Guy, Gosling touched on the unlikelihood of reuniting with Russell Crowe for another round of their much-loved comedic investigation adventures.

Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

In his interview, Gosling mentioned, So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds, highlighting the significant impact this had on the potential for a sequel.

The Box Office Battle That Ended All Hopes

The Angry Birds Movie, according to box office reports, grossed an impressive $43 million across Europe, South America, and Australia during its debut weekend. Meanwhile, The Nice Guys garnered $11,203,270 in its opening gambit—substantially less by comparison. This stark contrast in earnings underscored the challenges faced by The Nice Guys in gaining a stronger foothold in cinemas.

Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry BirdsRovio, the creators of Angry Birds and the driving force behind The Angry Birds Movie, is claiming a record May opening for an original animated film with the premiere of the movie.

Other Projects and Future Possibilities?

In discussions about further extending the life of The Nice Guys, Shane Black previously expressed interest in adapting it into a television series. However, this idea did not materialize due to lack of buyer interest. Despite this setback and the box office struggles, fans of the witty detective duo still hold out hope for more adventures, perhaps in different formats or media.

Ryan Gosling Discusses The Nice Guys and Its Lack of a Sequel Due to Angry Birds

About eight years have passed since audiences were first introduced to the chaotic yet charming investigative partnership between Gosling’s Holland March and Crowe’s Jackson Healy. Even though a direct sequel looks doubtful at this moment, the quirky legacy of The Nice Guys continues to impact fans around the globe.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Why Most Female-Led Action Movies Continue To Fail At The Box Office
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2022
In 2019, Gatekeeping Oscar Voters Are Damned If They Do, Damned If They Don’t
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2019
The Top Five Cuba Gooding Jr. Crying Scenes in Movies
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2018
What Exactly Is Going on With Scream 7?
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2024
How ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ Is Different From Its Book
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2022
This Dunkirk and Top Gun Mashup Music Video
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.