Ryan Gosling describes his life in five words on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Gosling’s Heartfelt Declaration
When Ryan Gosling appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his latest film The Fall Guy, he shared a succinct yet impactful answer during the segment known as The Colbert Questionert. Colbert asked Gosling to describe the rest of his life in just five words. Gosling’s response?
Run it by Eva first. These words underscored just how significant Eva Mendes is in shaping his future decisions.
This introspective moment offers a glimpse into how Mendes and their family play a pivotal role in Gosling’s career choices and personal philosophy.
A Private Yet Profound Connection
Though they have been together since 2011, Gosling and Mendes are known for keeping their private lives remarkably secluded. The two met while co-starring in Derek Cianfrance’s The Place Beyond the Pines, where life began to imitate art as their on-screen romance blossomed off screen. They share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, who remain central to their life’s roadmap.
Insights From Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes has been candid about how her relationship with Gosling influenced her choices. She stated,
I wouldn’t have children without Ryan. I don’t want to work, so I would have to find a man that would like me to stay home and raise his children. Ryan is thrilled to give me that, and I am thrilled to give him that. This mutual understanding has greatly impacted both of their careers, making their family the cornerstone of their decisions.
A Conscious Shift in Roles
Gosling explained the conscious effort behind his career shift post-parenthood.
I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place. This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first, he shared. His move towards more family-friendly roles showcases his intent to maintain a stable and positive environment at home.
The Humor Behind The Insights
During The Colbert Questionert, Gosling’s playful side was also on display. For instance, when asked about the scariest animal, he quipped,
I think mosquitoes are the scariest animal on Earth, illustrating his unique sense of humor even while discussing serious topics.
Whether exploring his career choices or describing snacks (ice cream sandwiches for those curious), Gosling managed to balance genuine insights with spirited humor, maintaining an engaging rapport with Colbert throughout.
