Rotten Tomatoes Unveils Its Choice for the Best Film of All Time

Unveiling the Top Films as Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Rotten Tomatoes, the esteemed film review aggregator, has recently disclosed its list of the top-rated movies. This comprehensive list includes 300 films that have all received the ‘Certified Fresh’ badge of approval from critics.
The films are ranked based on a well-defined metric that blends a movie’s Tomatometer score—reflecting critic opinions—and its Audience Score.
A Glimpse into Cinematic Excellence
The top 10 rankings span an impressive eight decades of cinema, featuring five Academy Award winners for Best Picture, accoladed films like Schindler’s List and Parasite. Despite missing out on the top award in 1997 to James Cameron’s Titanic, L.A. Confidential leads the ranking.
Diverse Genres in the Spotlight
Inclusions in the top ranks also cover a broad spectrum of genres. Animated marvels like the Toy Story franchise and notable entries like Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away have secured positions within the top echelons. On the superhero front, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse emerges in the list’s upper tier.
Cultural Impact and Cinematic Influence
Iconic films such as The Godfather have extended beyond mere entertainment to become significant cultural artifacts. Michael Curtiz’s Casablanca is praised for its profound narrative and memorable performances, contributing immensely to its enduring appeal and relevance.
Dynamic Ranking System
Rotten Tomatoes ensures current reflection of cinematic reception by maintaining a dynamic update system for rankings. Popular and critically acclaimed films like The Holdovers find their place due to recent reviews.