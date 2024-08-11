Romantic Proposals and Custody Drama on The Young and the Restless, August 5-9, 2024

Devon Takes a Big Step
Abby arrives at Chancellor Park to find a romantic picnic set up for her. Devon appears and says hello, handing her a pink rose. He thought she could use some spoiling. As they sit on the picnic blanket, Devon confesses he had to make up for blurting out his proposal during a random conversation. Abby reassures him they have no regrets, but Devon insists a proper proposal is necessary.
He unveils PB&J sandwiches, predicting correctly that dessert is sugar cookies. When Abby opens the cookie platter, the cookies spell out, “Will you marry me?” With a ring in hand, Devon gets on one knee, pledging his love and devotion. Abby eagerly accepts his proposal, and they kiss.
Summer’s Request
Summer visits Victor at Newman Enterprises, where she discusses her success at Marchetti before getting to the matter at hand—confiding in Victor about Kyle. She shares her fears of Kyle moving Harrison away from Genoa City and his new alliance with Audra Charles. Summer argues about her need to protect Harrison from Kyle’s decisions, leading her to sue for full custody.
Victor understands her concerns but suggests seeing a man trying to escape his father’s control. Still, Summer stands firm on her decision, fearful of Audra’s influence on Kyle. Victor wonders how he can help, leaving Summer hopeful yet uncertain.
Phyllis Faces Diane
At the Club, Diane thanks Jack for their celebration the previous night when she spots Phyllis. “Brace yourself,” Diane tells Jack as Phyllis approaches. Despite her attempt to stay peaceful, tensions flare between Diane and Phyllis over Kyle and Summer’s issues.
Kyle is off the rails according to Phyllis; however, Jack defends his son while Diane fumes over being pegged as the problem. Their argument culminates with Jack urging them to back off for Harrison’s sake.
Kyle’s Meeting with Victor
Just as Kyle plans an outing with Harrison, he receives a text summoning him to meet Victor at the Athletic Club lounge ASAP. Once there, Victor delves into the custody battle details after learning from Summer. While Kyle shares his frustrations about Summer’s paranoia over his choices—including Claire as Harrison’s nanny and Audra as his business partner—Victor advises him to resolve conflicts with Summer for Harrison’s happiness.
A Picnic Proposal
During their continued picnic, Devon and Abby toast to their future together. Admiring her new sapphire ring—symbolizing trust and faith—Abby feels gratified by Devon’s perfect proposal. They discuss wedding plans excitedly, considering Abby’s birthday for their wedding date—a sweet commencement for the next chapter of their life together.
Follow Us