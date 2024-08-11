Robin Weigert Exits Tracker Creating New Challenges for Season 2

The popular CBS drama Tracker will see a significant change as Robin Weigert’s character Teddi Bruin will not return for Season 2. This departure is creating new challenges for Colter Shaw, portrayed by Justin Hartley.
Weigert’s character, Teddi, played a crucial role in the first season, offering support to Colter from afar with her wife Velma, depicted by Abby McEnany. Viewers are now undoubtedly speculating about how the series will handle Teddi’s exit and what repercussions it might have on the story. According to TVLine, both CBS and 20th Television have stayed silent on this situation.
Changes and New Roles
In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Elwood Reid hinted at Velma’s expanded role in the next season. The showrunner teased that Velma would be
taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes of Season 1. This suggests that Velma’s character arc may expand, potentially filling the void left by Teddi’s departure.
What’s Next for Colter?
Based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel The Never Game, Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist and reward seeker who roams the country solving mysteries for civilians and law enforcement alike. The absence of Teddi will likely introduce new hurdles for Colter’s journey.
The first season boasted a strong supporting cast, including Eric Graise as tech guru Bobby and Fiona Rene as Colter’s legal advisor and friend, Reenie. Guest stars like Jensen Ackles, Melissa Roxburgh, and Wendy Crewson are also anticipated to return for Season 2, potentially diving deeper into the conspiracy surrounding Colter’s late father. The season finale saw an appearance by Hartley’s ‘This Is Us’ castmate Jennifer Morrison.
Season 2 Premiers
The show is set to launch CBS Premiere Week on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c, promising fresh plots and adjusting to Weigert’s departure. It remains to be seen how new challenges will shape Colter and his team in the upcoming season.
Stay tuned to see how these developments unfold when Tracker‘s new season hits screens!
