10 Things You Didn’t Know About Misery’s Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner has left his mark on our screens, from his breakout role in Batman to his directing feats in several Hollywood hits. In his early days as an actor, Reiner started off with minor parts in performances such as The Andy Griffith Show, Enter Laughing, and This Is Spinal Tap before achieving fame in shows like All in the Family (1971-1978).
Reiner has demonstrated unmatchable versatility in the industry. He’s equally recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry as a talented performer and filmmaker. Curious to know more about Reiner? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Rob Reiner.
1. Rob Reiner Is A Broadway Director
Despite playing various acting roles in several films, Reiner made a transition into directing in 1984 with his first mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap. He made this move mostly because he wanted more creative control over his projects. Since then, he’s directed several Broadway plays, such as The Magic Show, and numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, including Rumor Has It.
2. He’s Also Known As Michael Meathead
The nickname “Meathead” became closely associated with Rob Reiner after he played Michael Stivic in the popular TV show All in the Family. Altogether, the name has remained popular even after Reiner transitioned into directing. In fact, it’s a big deal to the point that the Hollywood icon once quipped, ‘I could win the Nobel Prize, and they’d write ‘Meathead’ wins the Nobel Prize’. Reiner received two Emmy Awards, three other nominations, and five Golden Globe nominations for his performance on the show.
3. Reiner Co-Founded A Production Company
Hands down, Rob Reiner has directed some of the most iconic and memorable movies in Hollywood. However, the actor cum director is also the founder of Castle Rock Entertainment, a label of Warner Bros. Entertainment. Formed in 1987, the company was established by Reiner alongside Alan Horn, Andrew Scheinman, Martin Shafer, and Glenn Padnick. The company itself is named after a fictional town in Maine that appears in several Stephen King stories.
4. The Star Is A Political Activist
Apart from being a well-known figure in Hollywood, Reiner is actively involved in political matters. In fact, the star often speaks out against conservative politics. He supports childhood education and healthcare and advocates for gay and equal rights. Altogether, Reiner is known for his frequent criticisms of former U.S. President Donald Trump on various conventional issues.
5. Rob Reiner Loves Baseball
No doubt, he’s a man of many interests, and one of them happens to be baseball. His fascination with the sport began when he was a child and idolized Willie Mays and the Giants. Whether he’s rooting for the game or playing, Reiner has always found baseball to be captivating. Even more, he sees it as a metaphor for life, reflecting the ups and downs.
6. His Father Was Legendary Carl Reiner
The Reiner family seems to have a natural talent for entertainment, as Rob Reiner’s father was quite the showman. Carl Reiner was known for his acting, rapping, directing, and comedy skills before he passed. His swift wit and humorous performances earned him legendary status in the comedy world. In a 1981 interview with American Film, Reiner said, “If you imagine yourself as somebody really normal and if it’s going to make you laugh, it’s going to make everyone laugh.”
7. Rob Reiner’s Father Is A Grammy Winner
As Daft Punk once said ‘Winning a Grammy is like being crowned the king of something”. Rob Reiner and his father sure felt like the kings of something in 1970. That was when the older Reiner’s comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man won a Grammy for the Best Spoken Comedy Award.
8. The Star Has Been Married Twice
Rob Reiner’s love life has not been a bed of roses, to say the least. From divorcing his estranged wife, Penny Marshall, to ultimately marrying Michelle Singer, it’s been a bumpy ride. Currently, he lives with Singer, and they have three children as well as a few grandchildren.
9. Rob Reiner Is An Atheist
On January 13, 2012, Rob Reiner put an end to speculations about his religious beliefs by announcing that he identifies as an atheist with no religious affiliations. However, he did mention that he feels a certain affinity for the Buddhist ideology. Reiner also revealed that he observed Jewish traditions while growing up. Altogether, this part comes as no surprise, seeing as the star was raised in a Jewish household.
10. Reiner Has A Net Worth of $200 Million
Amassing a sizeable fortune is never easy. But, Rob Reiner has managed to net over $200 million to his name. Needless to say that his directing, acting, and production roles have all helped him amass quite a fortune.
