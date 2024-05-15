Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

In a world where political correctness is shaping the landscape of comedy, Jerry Seinfeld’s recent comments have sparked a debate about the current state of television humor. In an interview with The New Yorker, Seinfeld lamented that
the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap has fundamentally altered what can be shown on TV today, citing episodes of Seinfeld that would not make it past modern censors.
Modern Comedy Landscape
Seinfeld used an example from his famous sitcom where Cosmo Kramer employs homeless people to pull rickshaws as potentially unairable today. However, amidst these sentiments, Rob McElhenney, creator of the hit show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, took to social media to share his take.
The McElhenney Perspective
Responding to Seinfeld’s concern about today’s comedy climate, McElhenney quipped on X:
Probably.. He included an image of the long-running character Matthew Rickety Cricket Mara from The Sunny, emphasizing that risky, boundary-pushing humor still thrives. McElhenney’s response speaks volumes about his confidence in modern comedy’s resilience and adaptability.
A History of Edgy Comedy
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show known for its non-PC humor, is a testament to how edgy content can still find a place on modern television. Despite facing challenges such as the removal of certain episodes due to controversial content—including blackface scenes—McElhenney‘s show has thrived.
The series began with humble origins and minimal budgets but has since grown into one of the longest-running comedies on TV. Its ability to tackle taboo topics and survive in an era of streaming platforms underscores the evolving nature of comedy. Shows like Big Mouth and American Vandal continue in this vein by pushing boundaries similar to how early ground-breaking series did.
The Reactions
Viewer responses have been mixed, with some applauding McElhenney for maintaining comedy’s edge, while others point out the irony considering certain pulled episodes. A key observation from a fan noted:
If you punch up and not down people tend not to get mad at the jokes.
A Balanced View on Modern TV Comedy
The debate raises essential questions about the balance between sensitivity and spontaneity in humor. While Seinfeld longs for simpler times, McElhenney represents a generation of creators navigating these complex waters with nuanced content that still manages to provoke thought and laughter without crossing the lines of today’s sensibilities.