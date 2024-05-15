Home
Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

by
Scroll
Home
Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks
Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

In a world where political correctness is shaping the landscape of comedy, Jerry Seinfeld’s recent comments have sparked a debate about the current state of television humor. In an interview with The New Yorker, Seinfeld lamented that the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap has fundamentally altered what can be shown on TV today, citing episodes of Seinfeld that would not make it past modern censors.

Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

Modern Comedy Landscape

Seinfeld used an example from his famous sitcom where Cosmo Kramer employs homeless people to pull rickshaws as potentially unairable today. However, amidst these sentiments, Rob McElhenney, creator of the hit show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, took to social media to share his take.

Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

The McElhenney Perspective

Responding to Seinfeld’s concern about today’s comedy climate, McElhenney quipped on X: Probably.. He included an image of the long-running character Matthew Rickety Cricket Mara from The Sunny, emphasizing that risky, boundary-pushing humor still thrives. McElhenney’s response speaks volumes about his confidence in modern comedy’s resilience and adaptability.

Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

A History of Edgy Comedy

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show known for its non-PC humor, is a testament to how edgy content can still find a place on modern television. Despite facing challenges such as the removal of certain episodes due to controversial content—including blackface scenes—McElhenney‘s show has thrived.

The series began with humble origins and minimal budgets but has since grown into one of the longest-running comedies on TV. Its ability to tackle taboo topics and survive in an era of streaming platforms underscores the evolving nature of comedy. Shows like Big Mouth and American Vandal continue in this vein by pushing boundaries similar to how early ground-breaking series did.

Rob McElhenney Responds to Jerry Seinfelds PC Sitcom Remarks

The Reactions

Viewer responses have been mixed, with some applauding McElhenney for maintaining comedy’s edge, while others point out the irony considering certain pulled episodes. A key observation from a fan noted: If you punch up and not down people tend not to get mad at the jokes.

A Balanced View on Modern TV Comedy

The debate raises essential questions about the balance between sensitivity and spontaneity in humor. While Seinfeld longs for simpler times, McElhenney represents a generation of creators navigating these complex waters with nuanced content that still manages to provoke thought and laughter without crossing the lines of today’s sensibilities.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
You Know that MyPillow Guy on TV? He was a Severe Crack Addict
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Japanese Company Makes Samurai Armor for Cats and Dogs
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2017
Queen's gambit episode 2 recap
The Queen’s Gambit Episode 2 Recap: All is Fair in War and Chess
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2023
Legends of Tomorrow New Trailer Parodies Star Trek
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2020
Undateable
Undateable Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 Review: “A Japanese Businessman Walks Into a Bar”/”Candace’s Boyfriend Walks Into A Bar”
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2015
Teen Wolf 3.23 Review: ”Insatiable”
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.