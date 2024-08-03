Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Discuss Sobriety and New Character on Unstable

by

Rob Lowe has talked about his experience working with his son, John Owen Lowe, on their Netflix series Unstable. During an appearance on The View, the Hollywood star joked that his son ‘could have worked at Jamba Juice’ instead of pursuing an acting career. John Owen studied science technology at Stanford University, a fact that’s reflected in the series, which takes place in a biotech lab.

Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Discuss Sobriety and New Character on Unstable

During their chat on The View, Rob jokingly said, I thought he was going to come out of there [Stanford] and like cure cancer and work in a lab! No, no! Ana Navarro highlighted how he “sent this kid to Stanford” for more traditional professions. Sara Haines joined in, adding that it would be ironic if his degree only led to pretending to be a scientist on TV.

Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Discuss Sobriety and New Character on Unstable

This light-hearted banter served to bond them further as they also talked about their sobriety journeys. John Owen disclosed that staying clean was one of the main things they had connected over as father and son. He shared, It is cathartic at times because we get to live out experiences that I’ve had, except in the show there’s resolution written in. This unique form of therapy through acting has evidently been very therapeutic for both.

Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Discuss Sobriety and New Character on Unstable

Rob has often praised John Owen, stating he’s a very smart kid, and added how proud he is of both his sons’ achievements. Matthew Edward, John’s brother, recently passed the California bar exam. Rob’s humorous take on their circumstances often lands well with audiences. For instance, another joke shared during their segment had viewers confused yet amused: I’m not going to lie. I have no idea what was happening in Rob and John Owen Lowes’ The View joke, but it must have been hilarious, commented one viewer.

Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Discuss Sobriety and New Character on Unstable

The upcoming season of Unstable is highly anticipated, especially with fans eager to see the nuanced new character played by a familiar face from New Girl. This integration of elements from John Owen’s real life promises to bring authenticity and relatability to the screen.

The chemistry between Rob and John Owen Lowe continues to offer viewers both entertainment and heartfelt moments. Their candidness about personal struggles with sobriety adds depth to their public personas and brings genuine connection with their audience.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Remembering Paul Mooney: Comedy Legend Died at 79
3 min read
May, 20, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julius Tennon
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kang Daniel
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2019
Exciting Movie Picks for This Weekend Including Horror, Drama, and Comedy
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar to Appear in Dexter Prequel Series as CSI Chief
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2024
Simon Cowell Vanishes During Magic Act on Britains Got Talent
3 min read
May, 27, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.