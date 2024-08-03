RKSS Trio Returns with Hilarious Zombie Comedy We Are Zombies

When the dead are back, what do we do with them? The filmmaking group RKSS (Turbo Kid, Summer of ’84) offers a fresh take on the undead in their upcoming film We Are Zombies, which debuted at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival on October 23, 2021. This horror-comedy is set to stream everywhere on August 13!
We Are Zombies introduces a city infested with the living-impaired—also known as non-cannibal zombies. In this vibrant twist on the zombie genre, three slackers, eager for easy money, find themselves entangled with small-time crooks and an evil megacorporation to save their kidnapped grandma.
The RKSS crew—François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell—return to their comedic roots in this film that coincides with their signature style and humor. Watch the exciting official trailer below.
We Are Zombies is based on the comic book series The Zombies That Ate the World. It includes notable performances from Alexandre Nachi (1991), Derek Johns (The Boys), Megan Peta Hill (Riverdale), Vincent Leclerc (The Revenant), Benz Antoine (Death Race), and Carlo Mestroni (Assassin’s Creed II).
The film has been met with applause at various festivals like Fantasia International Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. Many have drawn comparisons to beloved zombie comedies like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and Warm Bodies.
The directing trio hasn’t released a film in five years but has been diligently working on two new projects.
It is finally time we unleash We Are Zombies! they exclaimed.
We are thrilled, as horror fans and genre filmmakers, to be partnering up with the good folks at Bloody Disgusting and their streaming platform SCREAMBOX to bring it to your screens.
