Rise of the Ronin Beginner’s Guide: 5 Things You Should Do First

The Rise of the Ronin grants nothing short of a blast gaming experience, but there’s a learning curve to grasp the ins and outs of the game. It’s been just shy of three months since Team Ninja wrapped up development on Rise of the Ronin. Team Ninja is a top Japanese game developer who excels in crafting action-packed titles, particularly in hack-and-slash games. They’ve made some killer games, such as the Ninja Gaiden series and the Dead or Alive fighting games.
They have built a reputation for pushing the limits of action game design and introducing groundbreaking gameplay elements, much like what we see in their latest game, Rise of the Ronin. Japan was all over the game in its debut week, snapping up almost 65,000 copies, putting it in third place after Princess Peach: Showtime! and Dragon’s Dogma 2. Even with the pushback against its controversial theme and content, it’s undeniable that it’s one of the studio’s top titles to date, especially in terms of its combat system. Whenever you’re up for it, here’s what to do first in Rise of the Ronin.
Prioritize the Main Missions in Rise of the Ronin, and Save the Rest for Later
The Rise of the Ronin won’t let us have any downtime with a slew of missions to deal with, but it also means that the game’s momentum is relentless and there’s never a dull moment. Rise of the Ronin’s narrative is structured around missions that introduce players to the essential factions and characters of Japan’s Bakumatsu Era in the 1800s. The same era of political turmoil, and follows a nameless ronin caught between various factions vying for power.
The primary objective is to seek revenge by assassinating Commodore Matthew Perry amid the historical backdrop of mid-19th century Japan during the Boshin War. During the central narrative, players interact with historical icons and pledge allegiance to factions, and the future of Japan hinges on the decisions you make. The narrative explores themes such as nationalism, xenophobia, and colonialism.
The main storyline often has you chasing after some major objectives, such as sneaking into enemy bases, rescuing allies, or confronting key figures. Players can pitch in on these missions either solo or with AI-controlled companions, and some may even support cooperative play with friends. The sheer volume of extra content and collectibles to explore can distract from prioritizing important objectives. Stay on track with main story missions, at least until you get to Yokohama. This is where the real thrill begins.
Pick a Weapon That Feels Natural to You to Get into Your Groove in Rise of the Ronin
Right at the start of the game, you’ll be prompted to select your class. You can expect to see weapons recommended specifically to complement the attributes of your class. But it’s still your call whether to go for those weapons or to settle for something that appears more compatible with your playstyle instead. The Rise of the Ronin didn’t earn its reputation for having the best combat system by accident. The range of weapon choices is extensive, making it easy to get lost. Every weapon has its own set of stances, which you can unlock by leveling up and undertaking quests.
You can wander even unarmed, but carrying a weapon can lighten the load as you travel unless you’re very sure of yourself. Making the choice of a weapon that feels right is a tactic in its own way. This can translate to better handling and control during combat, as you’re already adjusted to its weight, balance, and mechanics. One of the best early-game weapons, which only a few can rival, is the Uchigatana, with its combination of raw power, rapid attacks, and decent range. Fire Pipe, Black-Tasseled Longbow, and American Revolver Mk. 2 are also reliable choices.
Employing Automated Options in Rise of the Ronin Isn’t a Lazy Choice But a Smart One
The automated feature is found in almost every gaming genre and is exactly as it sounds. Some players simply don’t have the luxury of micromanaging every aspect of their gameplay repeatedly, even something as basic as crouching. Auto-crouch features means automatically crouching around obstacles or in areas requiring stealth or tactical advantage. This helps maintain the flow of gameplay without interruptions caused by having to manually crouch in tight spots, especially for beginners who tend to be less coordinated with their controls.
Integrating auto-pickup into your automation settings can also give you a greater edge. The urban areas in Rise of the Ronin cover a total of 27 square kilometers across three different maps: Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto. This means each urban map would cover approximately 9 square kilometers, each often containing numerous buildings, alleyways, and hidden corners where players can find loot such as weapons, armor, crafting materials, and consumables. And that’s not even counting the countryside, so you could end up collecting hundreds of items every two in-game hours.
Even though the game doesn’t explicitly mention this feature, you can also enable the auto-pickup option. Whenever your character is close enough and auto-pickup is enabled to trigger the item pickup prompt, they’ll grab it automatically. These are a good beginning, but there’s a whole range of other automated options you can tap into whenever you feel ready. To switch on any of the automated functions, navigate to the Options menu, then proceed to System > User Accessibility > Control Assist, where you can toggle your preferred options.
The Aim Is To Grind down the Enemies’ KI Reserves in Rise of the Ronin
Entering Rise of Ronin ill-equipped means facing a barrage of hostile encounters without defense. But defense can manifest in different ways, at times through clever strategies. Stats identify what you excel in and where you could do better. Health, on the other hand, is a secondary stat that measures how many attacks you can withstand before you’re down for the count in a scrap. The game has a stamina bar, aka KI bar, that decreases with each attack or block, which means you shouldn’t leave anything to chance to avoid draining it too quickly, or else you’ll be susceptible to being attacked. Just as with your own stamina, when the stamina of your enemies depletes, their weaknesses become readily exploitable.
Therefore, it would be much more calculated to dodge most enemy attacks to drain their KIs rather than solely depleting their HP, since dodging will also use up less KI bar on your end. That is at least one of the safest defensive strategies you could possibly employ; then there’s the daring but foolproof offense you could attempt. To wear down your enemy’s KI, you can never go wrong with Countersparks. But that’s only if you execute it flawlessly, you’ll notice your enemy’s KI bar dwindling steadily. Your health bar bears the brunt if they fail to land their shots, but you can counteract that by having enough medicinal tonics on hand.
Grind Your Bond Levels in Rise of the Ronin for Future Gains
One of the high points of Rise Of The Ronin is how it fosters bonds between characters, and the bond that you make along the way is unexpectedly essential to your adventure. The game features a mechanic known as the Bond system with different variations such as Faction Bonds, Personal Bonds, and Area Bonds. The greater your connection with each category, the greater the bonuses your character earns, which might come in handy for your expedition.
The sum of your bonds influences your Ronin Bonds stat, meaning your main goal should be to raise and develop your bond levels. Faction Bonds track your connections with either the pro or anti-shogunate factions. Do missions for either to level up these bonds. Personal Bonds are the ties formed with characters that directly shape the gameplay experience and storyline. Increasing them is possible through joint missions or simply by conversing and showing genuine interest in their lives.
It's the small gestures that also matter just as much, so picking gifts they love and supporting their goals deepens your bonds. Area Bonds reflect your bond with specific game zones, granting access to vital spots and shop discounts. You can increase your bond level by hunting down fugitives, completing mini-missions, and taking the edge off restless zones. This also uncovers extra activities and leisure opportunities plotted on your map.