Rings of Power Cast Teases Upcoming Season in Exclusive Cover Shoot

The crew behind ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ recently gathered for an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot, sharing a glimpse into the upcoming season that fans are eagerly awaiting.
A Closer Look at the Characters
Among the notable figures, Daniel Weyman’s portrayal of Gandalf the Stranger stands out. Reflecting on his character’s development, Weyman shared,
I loved the idea of starting with this blank slate as he arrived in the crater. Whatever the audience watching didn’t know, he didn’t know either. He’s had to patch bits together and he’s had to learn stuff on the journey.
Exploring New Terrains in Rhun
Another exciting element this season is the depiction of the deserts of Rhûn, offering fresh landscapes to Tolkien’s universe. Inspired by classics like Lawrence of Arabia and Mad Max: Fury Road, co-showrunner Patrick McKay explains their approach:
We’ve never seen deserts before in Lord of the Rings, so the idea to have a spice like that thrown into the mix was really exciting to us.
Diving Deeper into Character Journeys
The new season will also delve into key character arcs. Markella Kavenagh continues her journey as Nori Brandyfoot, bringing warmth and curiosity to her role. Reflecting on her participation, she recalled,
I was a massive fan of the books myself when I was a kid!
Iconic Roles Reimagined
Peter Mullan takes on the mantle of King Durin III in this expansive narrative, adding depth to his character history from works like Braveheart and Trainspotting. His portrayal promises new dimensions to the dwarven rings lore left unexplored by Tolkien.
The rich blend of characters and storylines ensures that fans have much to look forward to when ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ returns on Prime Video.
