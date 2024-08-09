Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez Collaborate on New ‘Alien: Romulus’ Film

The anticipated entry in the celebrated ‘Alien’ franchise, ‘Alien: Romulus’, is being helmed by Fede Alvarez. This thrilling new chapter is set between the events of the original ‘Alien’ and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, ‘Aliens.’ However, it’s not just about the timeline. The production has seen Ridley Scott himself taking an active role, although he ensured he didn’t overwhelm Alvarez’s vision.

A Balance of Control and Creativity

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Alvarez elaborated on his working relationship with Scott. Although Scott is a producer on ‘Romulus’, their collaboration transcended typical production involvement.

“Ridley was always the person I went to in order to show him where things are and to debate with him and to have his blessing and also his criticism and pushback on some things. It was a creative collaboration where we met in the middle.”

This partnership meant that Alvarez received not just guidance but the freedom to imprint his unique style upon the project.

Editorship Insight From A Veteran

Scott provided crucial feedback by emphasizing film length:

“Films are nearly always too long, and most directors never believe that a film can be too long.” Both ‘Alien’ and ‘Romulus’ last just under two hours. Despite being an invaluable asset to the production, Scott knew where to draw boundaries, respecting Alvarez’s creative control.

Navigating Advice and Creativity

The dynamic between seasoned direction and new blood was central to their collaboration. Scott explained:

“It is hard work with anybody and their mother giving you advice—the last thing you want at a certain point is advice. I do not need advice. If I fall on my own sword and therefore lie bleeding, I say, ‘It was my fault.'”

The Hope For The Future Of The Franchise

Scott remains optimistic about Alvarez’s influence on ‘Romulus’, noting:

“The danger of all franchises is they do die unless somebody suddenly decides to pick up the mat and run down the field with a ball. Fede is a surge of energy, and I had to step back and let him do it.”

This film marks another milestone in Ridley Scott’s career as he harmonizes his visionary legacy with a fresh perspective from Fede Alvarez. ‘Alien: Romulus’ is set to hit theaters on August 16.

