‘Riddle of Fire’ Weaves a Whimsical Coming-of-Age Journey

A Tale of Whimsy and Adventure
The film ‘Riddle of Fire’ is an enchanting coming-of-age tale that intertwines the simplicity of childhood with the allure of a modern fairy tale. The narrative revolves around siblings Hazel, Alice, and Jodie whose quest for a blueberry pie spirals into an unforgettable escapade.
Director Weston Razooli’s vision for ‘Riddle of Fire’ was to evoke the nostalgia of bygone eras, specifically aiming for
a feel reminiscent ‘of the forgotten live-action Disney films from the ’60s and ’70s – dark yet vivid contrasts. The chosen medium, Super 16mm film, played a pivotal role in achieving this ambiance.
We utilized the ARRI 416 Super 16mm camera, predominantly relying on KODAK VISION3 50D Color Negative Film 7203 – 16mm Movie Film and KODAK VISION3 200T Color Negative Film 7213 16mm for both exteriors and interiors, Razooli explains.
Amidst the fantastical elements, ‘Riddle of Fire’ remains grounded through its portrayal of childhood wonder.
There’s this tone that I call a ‘dark ’70s sci-fi fantasy vibe’ in children’s films that get a bit scary, which I think is important for an adventure film, says critic Gregg Goldstein. This tone is palpable throughout the film’s journey, from whimsical encounters to daunting challenges.
The grainy texture of 16mm film not only contributes to the aesthetic but also complements the performances. Razooli notes,
It holds everything together. In terms of the creative decisions, the acting, the production, and design – it just sells the whole experience. Indeed, the young actors deliver with a sincerity that anchors the film’s more fantastical moments.
Embracing Nostalgia in Cinematography
Razooli’s commitment to authenticity extends to his meticulous selection of film stocks.
Specifically, we favored the 200T stock for indoor scenes and leaned towards the 50D variant for capturing vibrant exteriors. This attention to detail in cinematography enhances the film’s evocative power, transporting viewers to a world both familiar and fantastical.
In an era where digital dominates, Razooli’s choice to shoot on film is both a nod to tradition and a statement on storytelling integrity.
I think that shooting on film really completes everything. It holds everything together, he asserts. This dedication to classic filmmaking techniques underscores Razooli’s desire to create a timeless piece that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.
The decision to shoot on 16mm film was not merely aesthetic; it was integral to capturing the essence of childhood adventures that Razooli yearned to depict. The director reminisces,
My brothers and I would play in the woods, in the mountains, play a combination of Dungeons & Dragons with live-action sword-fighting. This personal connection is evident throughout the narrative fabric of ‘Riddle of Fire’.
