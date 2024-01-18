Home
Rick & Morty's Hilarious Homage to Classic Justin Roiland Jokes

Welcome to a journey through the comedic universe of Rick & Morty, a show that not only tickles the funny bone but also pays homage to the unique humor of its co-creator, Justin Roiland. With a knack for the absurd and an affinity for improvisation, Roiland has left an indelible mark on the show’s DNA. Let’s explore how this animated series has become a canvas for Roiland’s brand of comedy.

Mr Meeseeks Existential Laughs

The character Mr. Meeseeks is quintessentially Roiland. With their catchphrase, Existence is pain to a Meeseeks, these blue helpers embody the absurdist humor that fans have come to adore. They are born to serve, yet their existence is suffering, a darkly humorous take on purpose and life’s fleeting nature. Mr. Meeseeks are a direct reflection of Roiland’s comedic roots, where humor dances with existential dread.

Unscripted Genius of Interdimensional Cable

Nothing screams Justin Roiland like the Interdimensional Cable episodes, where viewers dive into a sea of improvised content. As Morty imparts the nihilistic wisdom that Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everybody’s gonna die. Come watch TV., we get a glimpse into the dramatic impact these segments have alongside their hilarity. It’s a nod to Roiland’s earlier work, such as ‘House of Cosbys’, and showcases his improvisational brilliance.

Get Schwifty with Musical Madness

The ‘Get Schwifty’ episode is an anthem to Roiland’s musical humor with its bizarre lyrics and outlandish plot points. The song itself, urging listeners to Take off your pants and your panties. Shit on the floor., became so popular it even hit Billboard’s Top 100. This episode demonstrates how Roiland’s influence extends beyond dialogue and into the very musical fabric of the show.

The Bizarre World of Plumbus

The Plumbus device, with its nonsensical design, is pure Roiland. Its creation, inspired by genitalia and bristles reminiscent of Jeff Goldblum in ‘The Fly’, is an ode to the bizarre. The Plumbus reflects a world where everything is weirdly functional yet inexplicably grotesque, mirroring Roiland’s love for the bizarre.

Tiny Rick and Youthful Exuberance

Tiny Rick, the epitome of Rick Sanchez’s desire to relive his youth, captures Roiland’s humor perfectly. This younger version of Rick embodies the wild spirit often seen in Roiland’s work, combining zany antics with a poignant look at aging and identity.

Pickle Rick Phenomenon

The ‘Pickle Rick’ saga is absurdity at its finest, showcasing how an outrageous idea can become iconic. This character not only reflects Roiland’s influence but also became so popular it led to themed merchandise like pickle-flavored chips and seltzers. The episode even won an Emmy for Best Animated Series, proving that sometimes the silliest ideas have the most impact.

Gazorpazorpfield Satirical Edge

Gazorpazorpfield takes satirical jabs at pop culture with its parody of Garfield, blending Roiland’s penchant for satire with his trademark voice performance. This character is another testament to how Rick & Morty seamlessly weaves in tributes to Roiland’s comedic sensibilities while still pushing boundaries.

Eyeholes Man Commercial Parody

Last but not least, Eyeholes Man from ‘Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate’ is a wild take on commercial mascots gone mad. His violent protection over Eyeholes cereal parodies commercialism in a way only Roiland could conceive, showing once again his unique brand of humor that makes Rick & Morty such a standout show.

In conclusion, Rick & Morty serves as a tribute to Justin Roiland’s humor, balancing homage with innovation. Through characters like Mr. Meeseeks and Pickle Rick or episodes like ‘Get Schwifty’, we see how Roiland’s comedic style is integral to the show’s charm and success.

