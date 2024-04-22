Rick Eid Set to Exit as FBI Showrunner While Staying within Wolf Entertainment

Rick Eid Ends Tenure as FBI Showrunner
Eid has been at the helm of the CBS procedural since it began in 2018. He will still be an executive producer on the series. Eid is also currently the showrunner of “Law & Order” at NBC and will remain in that role. Both shows hail from executive producer Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment, and Universal Television. Eid has also worked on Wolf Entertainment shows “Conviction,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: Trial By Jury,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International”.
News of Eid’s exit from “FBI” comes after it was announced the show has been renewed for three more seasons. Its sister shows, “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International,” have also been renewed for new seasons. NBC previously renewed fellow Wolf Entertainment shows “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.”
A Transitional Phase for Rick Eid
After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up ‘FBI’ for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running ‘Law & Order’ and developing new projects, Eid said.
I’m extremely proud of ‘FBI,’ and couldn’t be happier for the cast, crew and producers. While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward.
Rick has been a core member of the Wolf family for two decades, Wolf added. We thank him for all the work he did on ‘FBI’ to get the series launched and look forward to continuing our creative partnership on ‘Law & Order’ and beyond.Eid is the latest showrunner in the Wolf-verse to announce he will step down from running one of the shows. Previously, ‣ Chicago Med‣ co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider revealed they would be leaving that show after nine seasons.
Follow Us