RHONJ Season 14 Finale Features Major Drama and Emotional Confession

When it comes to any Real Housewives franchise, lying has pretty much become a sport. But on Real Housewives of New Jersey, lying is almost a necessity. It’s a jungle out there in the Garden State, and it’s all about survival. Over the years, viewers have witnessed Teresa Giudice master the art of storytelling. However, in the Season 14 finale, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs clash over a differing memory of events.
Since day one, Dolores and Margaret have been up front about who they are. Both women are considered two of the most genuine housewives out there. As a fan, many feel comfortable trusting these women with secrets. Dolores is known for coming across as a woman of her word, even if she occasionally sits on the fence. Meanwhile, the Macbeth Collection owner lives by the motto,
Say what you mean and mean what you say. The real question here is: Who is telling the truth?
Did Margaret Tell Dolores About the Summit
After Teresa’s event, Dolores popped by Margaret’s eclectic home. What no one could predict was that this would lead to one of the season’s best fights between these two icons. When Dolores joked about
The Summit, Marge snapped back with,
There wasn’t a summit. That’s called doing a reunion review. Trying to brush it off, Dolores responded with,
Well, thanks for not inviting me to that one. This clearly showed a lack of communication as Marge insisted she did invite her friend in passing.
The Emotional Reaction
Dolores has consistently demonstrated strong emotions when she believes something isn’t right. Her blow-up during the argument suggested how tired she was of the toxic dynamics within the group. Dolores explained her furor on Watch What Happens Live, where she admitted,
For me, it’s like my integrity there, you know? Because she was saying something that didn’t happen, and it was blatantly making me so furious.
A Pivotal Confession by Jackie Goldschneider
One major highlight came from Jackie Goldschneider, who delivered an emotional confession about her struggles. Her heartfelt admission indeed stunned everyone. Dolores Catania’s reaction during this moment was particularly striking as she displayed visible empathy and support.
The finale certainly gave viewers plenty to talk about. As Andy Cohen mentioned calling in to offer details on canceling the reunion,
It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come.
The Road Ahead
Navigating through Bergen County’s muddy waters has been taxing for both Dolores and Margaret. Sadly, due to the lack of a traditional reunion this season, fans might not hear their sides fully unpacked.
