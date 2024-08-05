RHONJ Faces Potential Overhaul as Melissa Gorga Remains Optimistic

As fans and cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey await possible changes to the Bravo reality show, longtime star Melissa Gorga doesn’t seem worried about her future. In fact, she says she
just feel[s] really good about it all.
In the midst of overwhelming rifts in the cast—including one between Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice—producers divided the Jersey housewives into two groups for Season 14 and canceled the usual post-finale reunion.
The RHONJ Season 14 cast also didn’t embark on a group trip, a staple activity for Real Housewives stars each season. Gorga acknowledged these differences, stating,
I do think that Season 14 was crazy different [from] the rest, obviously, with not having a cast trip, with having a cast so divided.
Now RHONJ faces changes for Season 15. On his SiriusXM show recently, Andy Cohen indicated that he and the show’s other producers are
gonna figure something out, though Cohen dismissed rumors of a complete RHONJ reboot during a Tribeca Festival panel in June.
Gorga, a full-timer since Season 3, welcomes changes to the show, stating,
I think it’s called for; I think it’s time. I just feel really good about it all. She expressed relief that Season 14 is now in the past and looked forward to what Bravo decides for the future.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is yet to reveal definitive plans for Season 15, leaving both cast members and fans eagerly anticipating what comes next amidst talks of a complete overhaul.
