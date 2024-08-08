RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

by

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 14 finale left everyone in shock, especially the cast. The drama-filled episode was supposed to feature an explosive altercation that would have stirred emotions and debates.

RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

Dramatic Scene Fails to Make Final Cut

A new report claims that the RHONJ cast has been left dumbfounded after a violent scene was reportedly cut from the season 14 finale episode. Margaret Josephs shared her opinion on a cut scene that didn’t make it to the final edit, expressing her dissatisfaction. Josephs’ viewpoint indicates her involvement in behind-the-scenes production aspects beyond her on-screen appearances.

RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

Tumultuous Friendships on Display

The friendship timeline between Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs has been tumultuous over the seasons. During the explosive final episode, Catania accused Josephs of lying about an alleged meeting—a so-called ‘burn summit.’

The drama between Catania and Josephs took everyone by surprise during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale. Catania accused Josephs of being a liar over an alleged meeting referred to as a ‘burn summit.’ The tension escalated with accusations of collaboration and ambush plans at reunion parties. RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

Teresa Giudice’s Role in Shocking Finale

Teresa Giudice‘s involvement in the drama during the RHONJ season 14 finale is significant. Despite her legend status amongst viewers, Teresa stood in the eye of the storm once more.

Catania shared that Teresa Giudice held a meeting to reveal Josephs had been collaborating with Louie Ruelas’s ex-wife since 2021. RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

An Unorthodox Reunion Format

The current season of RHONJ will end without a traditional reunion. Instead, there will be an unorthodox reunion event planned for August 11. The cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse for a watch party-style reunion, where they watched the dramatic final episode together and provided commentary.

RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rotten Tomatoes to Guard Against Planned Black Panther Review Sabotage
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Renee Felice Smith
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jade Catta-Preta
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2019
Doctor Who Season Finale Explores Ruby Sunday’s Mysterious Lineage
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2024
Tyra Banks Admits to Nose Job in New Memoir “Perfect is Boring”
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ismael Cruz Córdova
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.