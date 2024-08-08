RHONJ Cast Stunned After Major Fight Is Edited Out of Season 14 Finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 14 finale left everyone in shock, especially the cast. The drama-filled episode was supposed to feature an explosive altercation that would have stirred emotions and debates.
Dramatic Scene Fails to Make Final Cut
A new report claims that the RHONJ cast has been left dumbfounded after a
violent scene was reportedly cut from the season 14 finale episode. Margaret Josephs shared her opinion on a cut scene that didn’t make it to the final edit, expressing her dissatisfaction. Josephs’ viewpoint indicates her involvement in behind-the-scenes production aspects beyond her on-screen appearances.
Tumultuous Friendships on Display
The friendship timeline between Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs has been tumultuous over the seasons. During the explosive final episode, Catania accused Josephs of lying about an alleged meeting—a so-called ‘burn summit.’
The drama between Catania and Josephs took everyone by surprise during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale. Catania accused Josephs of being a liar over an alleged meeting referred to as a ‘burn summit.’ The tension escalated with accusations of collaboration and ambush plans at reunion parties.
Teresa Giudice’s Role in Shocking Finale
Teresa Giudice‘s involvement in the drama during the RHONJ season 14 finale is significant. Despite her legend status amongst viewers, Teresa stood in the eye of the storm once more.
Catania shared that Teresa Giudice held a meeting to reveal Josephs had been collaborating with Louie Ruelas’s ex-wife since 2021.
An Unorthodox Reunion Format
The current season of RHONJ will end without a traditional reunion. Instead, there will be an unorthodox reunion event planned for August 11. The cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse for a watch party-style reunion, where they watched the dramatic final episode together and provided commentary.
Follow Us