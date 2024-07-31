Rhaenyra’s Recruitment of New Dragon Riders Stirs Tensions in Episode 7

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 delivered a medley of intense confrontations, surprising alliances, and strategic maneuvers, setting the stage for a climactic season finale. At the heart of this episode lies Rhaenyra’s bold move to recruit new dragon riders from humble beginnings, leading to unforeseen consequences.
Confrontation on the Beach
The drama kicks off with Rhaenyra confronting Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), a common shipwright who has been chosen by Seasmoke. Tension brews as Rhaenyra questions his intentions and heritage. Addam’s plea to serve his queen and his apparent humility play a pivotal role in convincing her of his loyalty, emphasizing
I have sweated blood in service of House Velaryon. I may appear lowborn… But I know much and more of service!
Alicent’s Soul-Searching
The episode cuts back to King’s Landing where Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) expresses despair over her seemingly futile efforts to serve both her house and realm. Seeking solace in the Kingswood, she insists on only taking Ser Rickard with her. Alicent’s night journey signifies her inner turmoil and foreshadows upcoming decisions critical to her character arc.
Daemon’s Dark Turn
Daemon’s manipulative streak intensifies as he coerces Oscar to kill his grandfather and later convinces Ser Willem Blackwood to commit atrocities against House Bracken. His actions illustrate a descent into darker paths, contrasting sharply with Rhaenyra’s more idealistic pursuits. This development suggests significant shifts in alliances and hostilities within the narrative.
Strategic Decisions at Dragonstone
Back in Dragonstone, Rhaenyra discusses the ramifications of Seasmoke choosing Addam with Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett). The dialogue between them reveals underlying tensions regarding the potential for other lowborn to claim dragons. Jace’s blunt comments on the matter highlight internal conflicts:
If any may lay claim to it, what are we then?
Facing the Riverlands Lords
Meanwhile, Daemon faces resistance from Lord Oscar and other Riverlords as he endeavors to gather support for Rhaenyra’s cause. The heated exchange elucidates the complex nature of fealty and honor among houses—an enduring theme within Westeros politics. Daemon’s ruthless display when dealing with dissenters further accentuates his relentless pursuit of power.
Aemond’s Determination
The episode’s climax is marked by Aemond mounting a dragon ride to Dragonstone, underscoring his unwavering determination. His actions signal an impending confrontation with grave implications for both factions.
A Glimpse into the Future
The preview for next week’s finale hints at significant developments as Rhaenyra prepares her new Dragonlords for imminent action. The stakes have never been higher, and viewers are left eagerly anticipating how these intricate plotlines will converge in the final showdown.
