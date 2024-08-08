Reviving Dance Moms Risks Repeating Past Mistakes

The last episode of Dance Moms aired several years ago, if you can believe it. Since its debut in 2011, the drama between the titular moms and Abby Lee Miller gave us the show’s most buzzworthy moments.
The Impact on Young Dancers
In its prime, Dance Moms helped launch the careers of some of Gen-Z’s biggest stars. However, critics argue the intense pressure and cutthroat environment negatively impacted the young dancers’ mental well-being. The original Dance Moms ended in 2017 after its seventh season, with Abby Lee Miller announcing her departure citing harsh production and editing conditions as well as lack of credit for her work.
The Shift in Dance Shows
Alternative dance shows focused on talent include programs like So You Think You Can Dance and America’s Got Talent, offering a different perspective on showcasing young dancers’ skills in more positive environments. Janes stressed the importance of creating an environment where dancers can explore, experiment, and innovate without fear of making mistakes.
Scandals and Controversies Abound
The history of reality TV is littered with shows that were publicly derided or descended into chaos despite substantial investments. Unscripted shows have to walk a very narrow tightrope in order to remain gripping enough but not so dramatic that their contestants end up in mental or physical danger. In 2018, Abby served a year in prison for bank fraud, and was also diagnosed with cancer, leading to her being wheelchair-bound
A Dark Legacy
The decision to bring back Dance Moms opens old wounds and risks perpetuating the negative effects experienced by younger participants in the past. The toxic environment heavily criticized by former participants like Maddie Ziegler needs to be reconsidered before subjecting new kids to similar conditions.
