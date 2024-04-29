Home
Reviewing Humane – Jay Baruchel Stars in Caitlin Cronenbergs Tense Dystopian Thriller
A Sharp Concept with Lackluster Execution

The film Humane, directed by Caitlin Cronenberg and starring Jay Baruchel, delves into a dystopian reality spurred by ecological collapse. This setting forms the backdrop for a family’s intense confrontation over dinner following the father’s announcement about joining a government euthanasia program. Despite an intriguing premise, the film sometimes struggles in its pacing and depth, creating a sense of an undercooked narrative that could have used slightly more seasoning to reach its full potential.

The Burden of Legacy and Direction

Caitlin Cronenberg steps out from the shadow of her father, legendary horror director David Cronenberg, bringing forth this dystopian satire. The film captures a family’s turmoil against a society grappling with overpopulation and environmental crises. Caitlin’s own cinematic flair is evident yet seems restrained at times, hinting at the potential impact of her familial legacy on her direction style.

Dramatic Potential Caught in Family Dynamics

The crux of Humane’s narrative focuses heavily on familial conflicts, particularly highlighted during a tension-filled dinner scene where the father, played by Peter Gallagher, reveals his controversial decision to his children. While performances from Gallagher and Jay Baruchel are compelling, the film occasionally stumbles in effectively leveraging these dynamics to enhance the storyline’s emotional depth.

Societal Reflections through Cinematic Lenses

Everything that everyone says or does is somehow a reflection of their place in it all, mused Caitlin Cronenberg on her film’s thematic ambitions. This philosophical undertone is woven through the narrative, presenting societal critiques that resonate with viewers but sometimes feel like they flit past too quickly to fully land.

