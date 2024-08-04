Review of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap A Thriller with Highs and Lows Featuring Josh Hartnett

On a humid and muggy evening, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan was seen excitedly mingling with the press at the red carpet premiere of his latest film, ‘Trap’, in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.
Starring Josh Hartnett as a predatory serial killer, Coop, ‘Trap’ showcases a unique cat-and-mouse narrative. Hartnett’s Cooper is both a regular suburban dad and a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher, who finds himself trapped at a concert designed to capture him.
Shyamalan reminisced about the industry of the 1990s, emphasizing its focus on blending entertainment with high-level cinematic craft: “Filmmakers and auteurs were happy and honored by the idea of using their craft towards making rides for the audience.”
The industry was kind of geared toward entertainment [for] the audience while using cinema at its highest level … you could do daring and wonderful things.
The movie features Cooper taking his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see her favorite singer Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan). Surprisingly enough, this event turns into a police trap for his capture as chaos ensues.
Despite its intricate plot, some viewers felt that ‘Trap’ loses steam toward the end. Yet, it is hard to ignore Shyamalan’s brilliance in casting Saleka Shyamalan in her debut role as Lady Raven, who wrote, produced, and performed all the songs in the film.
Interestingly, ‘Trap’ draws inspiration from Shyamalan’s personal experiences as a father taking his daughters to concerts.
When you become a girl dad – I mean, it’s three girls! – you definitely learn to love the things that they love he explains.
Gathering numerous research materials about serial killers played a significant role in crafting Cooper’s character. This fascination with understanding profiling discussions extended even to his conversations with his wife, Dr. Bhavna Vaswani.
An analysis of Hartnett’s performance reveals Cooper’s dual nature: loving father and terrifying killer.
I think against your own will you’re kind of rooting for him…, That’s why Josh was perfect for it… he just has this other side to him.
At one point during filming, audiences reportedly found themselves switching allegiances due to Coop’s disarming charisma.
The joy of believing the universe is on your side is delicious… They enjoy the humor and optimism of that.
In conclusion, ‘Trap’ is undeniably an original and entertaining addition to M. Night Shyamalan‘s storied career. Though not without flaws, it offers an engaging blend of suspense and drama.
