Renny Harlin Unveils New Supernatural Horror Film Refuge

Renny Harlin returns with a gripping horror movie featuring Sergeant Rick Pedroni, portrayed by Aston McAuley. After a terrifying encounter during his military service in Afghanistan, Rick comes home possessing something far darker than expected. The newly released trailer offers a chilling glimpse into this supernatural ordeal. Watch it and feel the intensified suspense!
Explore the Creativity Behind the Scenes
Director Renny Harlin, known for his love of the horror genre influenced by masters like Hitchcock, brings another exhilarating project to life.
My mother instilled the love of movies in me through the world of Hitchcock and other masters of suspense and horror. My breakthrough to Hollywood happened with the success of A Nightmare On Elm Street 4. It is only fitting that I get to return to my favorite genre with the incredibly well written trilogy of The Strangers.
A Soldier Haunted by More Than War
Aston McAuley’s portrayal as Sergeant Rick shines light on the tumultuous return from war, compounded by supernatural possession.
Sergeant Rick Pedroni returns home to his wife changed and dangerous after suffering an attack by a mysterious force during combat in Afghanistan on his tour of duty, detailed Renny Harlin about the character’s harrowing transformation.
Uncovering Deep-rooted Evil
In ‘Refuge’, the demonic affliction embodies a central theme, transforming everyday settings into scenes of terror.
The Refuge is a terrifying journey into the deepest corners of the human spirit, emphasized Harlin, elaborating on the intense emotional and psychological battleground depicted in this film.
Audiences Anticipate Release
Fans are already buzzing with excitement, gathering at screenings and sharing their exhilarating expectations for what promises to be an intense viewing experience. If early reactions are anything to go by, ‘Refuge’ is slated to become an iconic addition to modern horror cinema.
