Renegade Nell Canceled by Disney Plus Despite Strong Reviews

Disney+ has axed a fan-favourite blockbuster TV series after just one season, despite it garnering a slew of rave reviews. Fans of Renegade Nell have said they will be ‘mourning’ the loss of the show for the ‘next six months,’ after the streaming service controversially announced it was pulling the plug on Tuesday.
A Brief Run
The popular show, set in the 18th Century, features Louisa Harland as a young woman who finds herself framed for murder and goes on the run to become a highwayman and the most notorious outlaw in England. Despite only hitting the streaming platform on March 29, Renegade Nell has already gathered a loyal fanbase.
Critical Acclaim
On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 87% score on the ‘Tomatometer’ and an 88% Audience Score, earning a 7.80 out of 10 rating on average. The favorable reception highlights Sally Wainwright’s excellent creation of an extraordinary English heroine.
Unexpected Cancellation
A Disney+ spokesperson expressed gratitude:
we are incredibly proud of the world Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor have created. Yet, despite this praise, the series won’t be returning for a second season on the platform. This decision seems to follow a pattern of abrupt cancellations despite critical acclaim.
Outrage among Fans
The news has left fans distraught, with many rushing to X (formerly Twitter) to beg other streaming platforms to pick up the story. Comments like
‘Renegade Nell is one of the best new fantasy series out there, Disney+ doesn’t deserve the quality of that show.’ reflect their disappointment.
The Industry Trend
This is not an isolated incident. Disney+ has previously pulled the plug on other acclaimed series like ‘Willow.’ It appears part of a larger trend where streaming services make unexpected moves that leave fans and observers questioning their strategies.
Community Response
The community’s reaction underscores how attached audiences become to quality stories. As one fan mentioned –
‘#RenegadeNell axed nooooo! Had great characters and each episode so much fun! Deserved another series!’
The Future
While Renegade Nell may not see another season on Disney+, there’s always the possibility another service could revive it. Until then, its singular season remains available for streaming.
