Remembering Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Star and Beloved Teacher Passes at 79

Kim Johnson, the former schoolteacher and runner-up on Survivor: Africa, has passed away at the age of 79. Her death was confirmed by her three children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy.
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.
Legacy on Survivor
Jeff Probst, the host and executive producer of Survivor, remembered Kim as
a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing. She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.
A Tribute from Fellow Contestants
Ethan Zohn, the winner of Survivor: Africa, shared his heartfelt remembrance on Instagram:
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.
Kim Johnson holds the record for being the oldest woman to win an immunity challenge on Survivor: Africa.
A Life Beyond the Show
An elementary school teacher from Oyster Bay, N.Y., Kim participated in Survivor: Africa, filmed in Kenya in 2001. She surprised everyone by not only reaching the final four but also winning the last two crucial immunity challenges.
The final immunity challenge was not luck, was not being nice, was not any of the things I had done so far,” she said. “That was something that came out of me, inside of me—a determination that I haven’t seen in me, maybe ever.
