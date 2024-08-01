Remembering Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Runner-Up Passes Away at 79

Kim Johnson, who finished as the runner-up in Survivor: Africa, has died at the age of 79. Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed her passing on July 29.
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness, and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.
Johnson was best known for her remarkable run on the third season of Survivor, where she became the oldest woman to reach the final two. At the age of 56, she demonstrated immense determination and strength by winning the final immunity challenge.
A Fond Farewell from Fellow Contestants
Ethan Zohn, who won Survivor: Africa over Johnson in a close 5-2 jury vote, paid tribute to her in an Instagram post accompanied by a video montage of her best moments from the season.
Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you. I will forever have that planters punch in your honor!
A Legacy Remembered
Johnson’s performance on Survivor: Africa was not just notable for her age; it also highlighted her strategic gameplay and resilience. She became the oldest female finalist in Survivor‘s history and earned votes to win during the final tribal council, showcasing her ability to connect with both contestants and viewers.
The Impact of Her Journey
Her story continues to resonate deeply within the Survivor community. Host Jeff Probst shared his sentiments about Johnson in a heartfelt statement on social media.
The legacy left by Kim Johnson extends beyond her time on reality television. She was a retired school teacher whose influence reached many lives in and out of the classroom. Her impact on Survivor fans and fellow contestants serves as a testament to her enduring spirit and character.
Follow Us