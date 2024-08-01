Remembering Kim Johnson, Survivor Africa Contestant, Who Passed Away at 79

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Kim Johnson, the beloved contestant from Survivor: Africa. She passed away on July 23, 2024, at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. Kim’s children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy, confirmed her passing to Entertainment Weekly.
A Legacy of Strength and Kindness
In a heartfelt statement, Kerry Johnson Tichi shared,
Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose-colored glasses right up until the end… We will miss her forever.
Tributes from the Survivor Community
Kim became well-known for her impressive achievements on Survivor: Africa. At 56 years old, she was the oldest contestant to win the Final Immunity Challenge and also the oldest female to reach the Final Tribal Council.
Ethan Zohn, who won that season, paid tribute to Kim with a poignant message on Instagram. He reflected on their time together on the show, stating he felt fortunate to compete alongside her.
A Trailblazer Remembered
Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing, read a statement from Jeff Probst and CBS’s team.
This isn’t the first loss the Survivor community has faced in 2024. In April, Sonja Christopher from Season 1 also passed away at age 87.
