Remembering David Breashears, Everest Filmmaker and Environmental Advocate, at 68

Remembering David Breashears, Everest Filmmaker and Environmental Advocate, at 68

The mountaineering and filmmaking communities are mourning the loss of David Breashears, who passed away at the age of 68. His death was confirmed by Ed Viesturs, Kathy Harvard, and Jed Williamson, who were close to him and his family.

David Breashears was not only a renowned filmmaker but also a passionate advocate for the environment. His most cherished accomplishment was founding GlacierWorks in 2007, aiming to shed light on the environmental challenges faced by Himalayan glaciers.

Known for his pioneering spirit, Breashears broadcasted the first live television images from Everest's summit in 1983. He reflected on this experience saying, The mountain doesn't care whether we're here or not, Everything it means to us is only what we bring to it. It's what the mountain reveals about us that has any lasting value.

His films brought the experience of Everest to millions. In particular, the IMAX film 'Everest' documented his 1996 expedition and became a sensation with record-breaking sales. Breashears' work captured not just the mountain's majesty but also human resilience and vulnerability.

When recalling the 1996 Everest tragedy, Breashears emphasized that success was not about reaching the summit but ensuring everyone's safety. He said, if there is a lesson to be learned from the May 1996 tragedy, it is that for him, success that year was not to be found in reaching the summit, it was that everyone on his team returned safely. His documentary 'Storm Over Everest' further explored this event with harrowing detail and humanity.

Throughout his illustrious career, Breashears worked on numerous films including 'Cliffhanger' and 'Seven Years in Tibet', and consulted on the 2015 film 'Everest'. His contributions extended far beyond entertainment as he used his platform to advocate for climate action. He described witnessing firsthand the changes on Everest due to climate impact, stating, Those of us who have climbed Everest for the past 33 years have seen the changes taking place under our own feet.

David's legacy is interwoven with his profound connection to Everest and his dedication to preserving our planet's natural wonders. As Kathy Harvard poignantly expressed, David was deeply passionate about adventure, exploration, and preserving the planet. His vision and achievements will continue to inspire future generations of climbers and environmentalists alike.

Steve Delikson
