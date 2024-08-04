Rediscovered Tapes Reveal Unseen Sides of Elizabeth Taylor’s Life and Career

Elizabeth Taylor fans, get ready to dive deep! HBO’s new documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, directed by Nanette Burstein, reveals unexpected details about the legendary actress’s life. Compiled from 40 hours of audio interviews conducted by Life magazine writer Richard Meryman in 1964, these tapes offer unprecedented insights.
The Complex Relationship with Director George Stevens
While filming A Place in the Sun, director George Stevens displayed noticeable ambivalence towards Elizabeth Taylor’s burgeoning stardom. Although he appreciated her talent, he sometimes expressed outright hostility. According to Taylor, Stevens once bluntly told her,
I don’t want you. I hate you.
An Affair That Shocked Hollywood
One of the most scandalous revelations involves Taylor’s affair with Eddie Fisher, a saga that captivated public attention. Before she became involved with Fisher, he was married to Debbie Reynolds. Their split and his swift remarriage to Taylor created one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals at the time. This event highlighted how personal relationships can significantly impact celebrity reputations.
James Dean’s Unpredictable Behavior
The tapes reveal surprising anecdotes about Taylor’s interactions with James Dean on the set of Giant. Dean’s behavior was capricious; he would be incredibly affectionate one day and aloof the next, constantly keeping Taylor on her toes.
A Childhood Friendship That Endured
Interestingly, Roddy McDowell, whom Taylor met when they co-starred in Lassie Come Home as children, also played a significant role in her life. McDowell was present during several of Meryman’s interviews with Taylor, providing a familiar and supportive presence for her.
The Rediscovered Tapes
Director Nanette Burstein found these tapes in an attic after Meryman’s passing in 2015. This project reconstructs Taylor’s life by giving voice to her untold stories. As Burstein says,
There are also tapes from an unpublished memoir recorded nearly 60 years ago – an oral history that’s been rediscovered.
Taylor’s Voice and Public Perception
The documentary explores how Elizabeth Taylor navigated public perception amid her tumultuous love affairs and professional triumphs. She often felt judged as immoral but never let it stop her heart-driven decisions.
A New Perspective on Her Legacy
The film seamlessly utilizes these conversations to offer a redefined perspective on Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy. By giving space to reclaim her narrative, it uncovers dimensions previously framed only by male directors and reporters, refocusing on Taylor as a woman proud of her femininity and strength.
