Recap of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6: Rhaenyra’s Confrontation and Daemon’s Quest

Season 2 of House of the Dragon continues to captivate with another riveting episode. Episode 6, titled ‘Smallfolk,’ begins with Rhaenyra Targaryen confronting Addam of Hull on a beach. In the previous episode, Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) had failed to claim a dragon, but now she faces the new dragon rider who has taken her place.
Addam kneels before her, insisting, “To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen!” Rhaenyra, unconvinced at first, is cautious about his lowborn background but soon realizes that
You have done something… I feared impossible… Addam of Hull. I am glad of it.
Addam’s Humble Beginnings
Addam’s history is questioned by Rhaenyra as she wrestles with his legitimacy. He reveals he is a commoner and refuses to disclose his father’s identity, further complicating matters. The episode smartly uses this exchange to explore themes of loyalty and service beyond noble heritage.
Alicent’s Withdrawal
Back in King’s Landing, Alicent Hightower finds herself in emotional turmoil. Seeking solitude in the Kingswood, she expresses her dissatisfaction with her life’s work:
All my life… I have endeavored to serve both my house and the realm. And somehow none of it matters. We are cast aside. Or hated.
Daemon Targaryen’s Quest
The episode also focuses on Daemon Targaryen setting off to meet the Riverlords. He aims to rally troops and settle scores for the war to come.
Rhaenyra’s Unique Leadership
Meanwhile, Rhaenyra attempts to gather the support of smallfolk by recruiting them to Dragonstone. Her determination is emphasized when she states,
I bring to mind too much their mothers, or their daughters. They must see in me a ruler. And the symbols of authority are not jewels and gowns, but the shield and the sword.
The Rivermen Alliance
The gathering at Dragonstone sees political chess moves as Daemon addresses the Riverlords. He receives mixed reactions with some questioning his legitimacy and tactics but ultimately leaves with their fealty.
Heroic Sacrifice at Storm’s End
A significant moment comes when Hugh saves a woman from vermithor’s wrath by sacrificing himself.
The Broader Conflict
Amid these personal conflicts, larger political and military maneuvers continue as the realm braces for battle. Expect intense family feuds and political maneuvering as allegiances shift and strategies unfold.
No wonder viewers eagerly await the grand finale slated for Sunday, August 4 at 9 PM ET on HBO.
