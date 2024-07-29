Rebecca Ferguson to Co-Star with Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders Movie

In a thrilling development for fans, Rebecca Ferguson, known for iconic roles in Dune and Mission: Impossible, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.
This new feature will see Ferguson acting alongside Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the notorious Birmingham gangster family. Rumors about her role remain under wraps, but expectations are high.
The film, directed by Tom Harper from an original script by series creator Steven Knight, promises to be an explosive addition to the Peaky Blinders saga. Knight himself shared that he’s
genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.
A Strong Return for Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy is confirmed to return as Tommy Shelby, a role that has garnered him worldwide acclaim. Murphy’s portrayal of this complex character has been pivotal in making Peaky Blinders a cultural phenomenon.
Direction and Production Insights
The production team for the movie includes heavyweights like Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Murphy, and Guy Heeley as producers, with executives including Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.
Ferguson’s Expanding Portfolio
Ferguson recently captured audiences with her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune: Part Two, which grossed $712M worldwide. She also starred in three of the Mission: Impossible movies alongside Tom Cruise and recently completed filming on MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller Mercy with Chris Pratt.
Upcoming Projects and Appearances
The versatile actress is set to star in Kathryn Bigelow’s unnamed Netflix feature and continues to make waves on television with her work on Apple TV+’s hit drama Silo. She will be at Comic-Con this weekend to promote the series’ much-anticipated second season.
Peaky Universe Expanding
The film plot details are being carefully guarded, but it has been hinted that the storyline will unfold during World War II.
The Dynamic Duo of Alfie Solomons and Tommy Shelby
Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons will also return for the film. Known for his love-hate relationship with Tommy Shelby, their interactions have included alliances and betrayals. A notable moment from Season 2 saw Alfie initially partnering with Tommy but later attempting to double-cross him – only to be outwitted when Tommy played a dangerous bluffing game.
Follow Us