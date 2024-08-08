Rebecca Budig’s Exciting New Role on The Bold and The Beautiful

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career. Known for her standout roles in General Hospital, All My Children, and Guiding Light, Budig now takes on the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, a character with rich history woven into the fabric of the show.
The four-time Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress faces an exciting challenge in portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes, a character created by William J. Bell and brought to life over the years by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen. For Budig, stepping into the shoes of this compassionate psychiatrist is both a professional milestone and a personal fascination.
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy, which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously, she shared in an interview. This personal commitment to understanding mental health helps shape her portrayal of Dr. Hayes.
Budig’s dedication to her craft doesn’t stop there. Before being cast, she considered returning to school to study psychology.
It’s ironic that I got this part, given that that’s what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway, she reflects.
A New Life on Set
Returning to the fast-paced world of soap operas has its own set of challenges. Her last project, the TV movie ‘Fit for Christmas’ in 2022, was a much slower pace compared to daily episodes of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’.
I like to know my lines very well so that I just don’t have to think about them very much. It’s just getting that muscle back up and working again, she admits.
Shooting scenes alongside long-time actors Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) made the transition smoother. Having previously worked with Kaye on ‘All My Children’, Budig shares their mutual respect grew over time.
I’ve always loved Thorsten…He keeps you on your toes’, she explains appreciatively.
Expectations from Longtime Fans
Budig hopes fans welcome her interpretation of Taylor Hayes, embracing both new dynamics with Ridge and Brooke.
I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation…, she says optimistically.
The future is bright for Rebecca Budig in ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’, airing weekdays at 1:30 p.m ET on CBS.
