Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

by

Rebecca Budig has joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as the new Taylor Hayes, replacing previous star Krista Allen.

Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

You might remember that Krista exited the show in December 2023 and her fans were shocked to find out that her contract wasn’t renewed. On that note, Krista attended the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards just prior to her exit where she shared her surprise about not being renewed.

Rebecca is no stranger to the soap opera world after previously having roles on other notable daytime dramas. She is most well-known for portraying Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, a role she played multiple times from 1999 to 2005, and then from 2007 onwards.

Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

In addition to her character on All My Children, Rebecca also starred as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital.

Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

A Natural Fit for Taylor

Getting to play a psychiatrist on The Bold and the Beautiful seems fitting for Rebecca. She was recently considering going back to school to study psychology. In an interview, she expressed her fascination with the field: I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously.

Welcoming Reception

Rebecca hopes to be embraced by B & B fans. She shared her thoughts: I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke. Clearly connecting well with new communities is important for her.

Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

Keen Atmosphere On Set

Reflecting on her previous roles, Rebecca compared the atmosphere to other sets she has worked on:

I always thought that All My Children might’ve been the best job I ever had in terms of the people all really getting along, but I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and very welcoming. So I’m excited.

The Future with Rebecca Budig

Fans are eagerly awaiting how Rebecca’s interpretation of Dr. Taylor Hayes will unfold on screen. Her experience and enthusiasm promise fresh dynamics between Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke. As viewers stay tuned, they can look forward to potentially exciting developments involving their favorite characters.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
General Hospital Episode Highlights: Alexis Faces Heartbreak and Confrontation
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2024
5 Must-Watch Brendan Fraser Movies That Show His Range
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2023
The Beast Captivates with AI and Romance but Loses Momentum
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2024
The Watchers Review: Promising Start Falters with Overcomplicated Twists
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2024
David Hyde Pierce on How His Theatre Expertise Shapes His Role in The Exorcism
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.