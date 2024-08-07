Rebecca Budig Takes Over as Taylor Hayes on The Bold and The Beautiful

Rebecca Budig has joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as the new Taylor Hayes, replacing previous star Krista Allen.
You might remember that Krista exited the show in December 2023 and her fans were shocked to find out that her contract wasn’t renewed. On that note, Krista attended the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards just prior to her exit where she shared her surprise about not being renewed.
Rebecca is no stranger to the soap opera world after previously having roles on other notable daytime dramas. She is most well-known for portraying Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, a role she played multiple times from 1999 to 2005, and then from 2007 onwards.
In addition to her character on All My Children, Rebecca also starred as Hayden Barnes on General Hospital.
A Natural Fit for Taylor
Getting to play a psychiatrist on The Bold and the Beautiful seems fitting for Rebecca. She was recently considering going back to school to study psychology. In an interview, she expressed her fascination with the field:
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously.
Welcoming Reception
Rebecca hopes to be embraced by B & B fans. She shared her thoughts:
I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke. Clearly connecting well with new communities is important for her.
Keen Atmosphere On Set
Reflecting on her previous roles, Rebecca compared the atmosphere to other sets she has worked on:
I always thought that All My Children might’ve been the best job I ever had in terms of the people all really getting along, but I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and very welcoming. So I’m excited.
The Future with Rebecca Budig
Fans are eagerly awaiting how Rebecca’s interpretation of Dr. Taylor Hayes will unfold on screen. Her experience and enthusiasm promise fresh dynamics between Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke. As viewers stay tuned, they can look forward to potentially exciting developments involving their favorite characters.
