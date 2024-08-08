Rebecca Budig Takes on Iconic Role in The Bold and the Beautiful

Rebecca Budig portrays Dr. Taylor Hayes on the soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ succeeding Krista Allen and Hunter Tylo in the role. Budig’s first episode aired August 6, awakening excitement among fans and creators alike.
Speaking about her new character, Budig says,
I’ve always loved GH and I love Frank, so it’s really exciting to get to go over there and play. Her enthusiasm for stepping into such an iconic role is palpable.
A Storied Character
Dr. Taylor Hayes is an integral character within ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ universe. Initially portrayed by Hunter Tylo starting in 1990, Taylor has undergone dramatic transformations, including being killed off in 2002 and later returning as both a ghost and alive.
The current iteration sees Taylor, a highly respected psychiatrist and mother to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), returning from overseas. This rich backstory adds layers of depth that Budig is eager to explore.
An Evolving Role
As a four-time Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress, Budig brings a fresh perspective to Dr. Taylor Hayes. Reflecting on her approach to the character, she revealed,
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously. I’ve been around enough mental health care professionals just to get a sense of what they’re like.
Reconnecting with Co-Stars
Much of Budig’s initial scenes involved working seamlessly with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). Her history with Kaye from their time on ‘All My Children’ helped her feel at home.
I’ve always loved Thorsten. He’s always been very kind to me…He does something different every time. He doesn’t say the same thing every time, so he keeps you on your toes—and that’s all you can ask for, really, she shared.
Exciting Future Ahead
Biedig is keen for viewers to embrace her portrayal of Taylor Hayes. She hopes that fans will be open to her interpretation of a beloved character that has seen numerous evolutions over the decades.
Concluding her thoughts on her new role, Budig noted,
I always thought that All My Children might’ve been the best job I ever had in terms of the people all really getting along, but I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and just very welcoming. So I’m excited. Really excited.
Follow Us