Rebecca Budig Revitalizes Dr. Taylor Hayes in The Bold and the Beautiful

Rebecca Budig’s much-anticipated first episode on The Bold and the Beautiful aired on August 6, marking her official debut as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Fans tuned in eagerly to see Budig embody a character deeply woven into the show’s history.
A Soap Opera Star Returns to the Small Screen
Rebecca Budig, known for her roles in General Hospital and All My Children, now steps into the shoes of Dr. Taylor Hayes—a role previously played by notable actresses such as Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen. The decision to cast Budig brings a fresh yet familiar face back to the series, leaving fans both excited and curious about her portrayal of the compassionate psychiatrist.
The Personal Touch Budig Brings
Discussing her preparation for the role, Budig shared her personal experiences with mental health care professionals.
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously, but I’ve been around enough mental health care professionals just to get a sense of what they’re like.
Reconnecting with Old Co-Stars
Returning to daytime television has reunited Budig with Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester.
Thorsten Kaye is like my best friend. He and I literally, right now as we talk, are rehearsing our scenes for tomorrow, she noted, emphasizing their long-standing friendship that goes back to their days on All My Children.
An Adjustment to Fast-Paced Filming
Bouncing back into the world of soap operas required some adjustment for Budig. She observed that filming moves at an intense pace compared to other projects she’s been involved in.
It was very slow, and you did the scene a hundred times, so you’re like, ‘Oh, this is great,’ she recalls about her previous project.
A Warm Reception from Fellow Cast Members
Shooting scenes with Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye has also been particularly enjoyable for Budig. She is optimistic about how the seasoned fans will accept her interpretation of Taylor Hayes and hopes they will appreciate the renewed dynamics between characters.
A Grateful Heart for a Welcoming Team
Budig eloquently expressed her gratitude towards the collaborative nature and welcoming spirit of The Bold and the Beautiful team. She said that while All My Children might have been one of her most cherished roles given how everyone got along so well, she has felt similarly positive vibes on this set too.
No doubt this return brings new excitement for loyal viewers who look forward to seeing how Dr. Taylor Hayes will navigate her relationships and personal challenges moving forward.
