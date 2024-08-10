Rebecca Budig Joins The Bold and the Beautiful as Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6, stirring conversation among fans. The seasoned actress, who has received four Daytime Emmy Award nominations, now steps into the shoes of Dr. Taylor Hayes, a role previously inhabited by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen.
Budig, well-known for her roles on ‘General Hospital,’ ‘All My Children,’ and ‘Guiding Light,’ is tackling Dr. Hayes, a compassionate psychiatrist central to the soap’s storyline. Despite lacking formal medical training, Budig’s personal experiences with therapy inform her portrayal.
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously, Budig shares, emphasizing her respect for mental health care professionals.
Another Chapter in Taylor’s Journey
This latest recasting occurs during a pivotal moment for Taylor. The character first appeared as the no-nonsense psychiatrist played off and on by Hunter Tylo. When Tylo left the series in 2019, Krista Allen took over before Budig was cast.
The narrative arc for Taylor is famously intricate. She has consistently been at the heart of dramatic developments, including turbulent relationships with Ridge Forrester (played by Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang).
A Complicated Love Story
Taylor’s entanglements with Ridge have been central to her saga. In one memorable instance, she regained her memory just as Ridge was preparing to marry Brooke, causing significant turmoil.
Budig filmed many of her early scenes with Kaye and Lang. Reflecting on their dynamic, she notes,
I’ve always loved Thorsten… I’ve been to his house for Thanksgiving once. He keeps you on your toes—doing something different every time.
Fan Reception
The excitement surrounding Budig’s portrayal is palpable. Fan reactions have ranged from cautious optimism to enthusiastic support. This mix of anticipation speaks volumes about Taylor’s importance to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ lore.
Budig remains hopeful that viewers will embrace her take on Taylor. She expressed,
I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.
