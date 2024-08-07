Rebecca Budig Joins The Bold and the Beautiful as New Dr. Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6.

The soap star surprised B&B viewers by portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes at the end of Tuesday’s episode. Before this job came up, I thought about going back to school and studying psychology, Budig, a daytime TV veteran known for General Hospital and Guiding Light, stated.

A Fresh Face for Dr. Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig, known from soaps like All My Children, takes over the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, which was previously played by Hunter Tylo and Krista Allen. For Budig, this is a first-time role as a compassionate psychiatrist on B&B’s long-established canvas. Though she does not hold medical training, she emphasizes her respect and understanding of mental health care professionals.

Adept Transition back into Daytime TV

Transitioning back into the fast-paced world of daytime dramas proved to be an adjustment for Budig. Reflecting on her recent TV movie experience in Fit for Christmas, she noted: I like to know my lines very well so that I just don’t have to think about them.

Reunion with Familiar Faces

She reunites with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), bringing a sense of familiarity and ease. Recalling her previous work with Kaye on All My Children, Budig said: He doesn’t say the same thing every time, so he keeps you on your toes. Her comments convey a strong camaraderie with fellow cast members.

The Awaited Reaction from Loyal Fans

The actress eagerly awaits feedback from devoted fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. Her enthusiasm is evident when discussing her new environment on set: I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and just very welcoming.

The Legacy of Dr. Taylor Hayes Continues

As viewers acclimate to Budig in this iconic role, parallels can be drawn with Hunter Tylo’s long tenure as Dr. Taylor Hayes from 1990 to 2019, showcasing different interpretations of a beloved character within B&B’s extensive history.

The bold moves continue for B&B as they embrace both fresh talent like Rebecca Budig while paying homage to their rich legacy. Stay tuned for more twists and turns as familiar faces meet new dynamics in Los Angeles.

