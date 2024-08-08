Rebecca Budig Joins The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6. Having portrayed Michelle Bauer on Guiding Light and Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, Budig is no stranger to the soap opera world.
Budig takes on the beloved role of Dr. Taylor Hayes, a compassionate psychiatrist previously played by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen. For Budig, landing the part was serendipitous as she had been considering studying psychology before taking on this role.
Before this job came up, I thought about going back to school and studying psychology, because it actually fascinates me. It’s ironic that I got this part, given that that’s what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway.
The return of Taylor Hayes has been eagerly awaited by fans. Rebecca Budig reflects on how her personal experiences lend depth to her portrayal:
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously. I’ve been around enough mental health care professionals … just to get a sense of what they’re like.
She has adapted to the fast-paced environment of soap operas once again, having come from slower-paced projects like Fit for Christmas. Reuniting with familiar faces like Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge, has made the transition smoother:
I’ve always loved Thorsten … He keeps you on your toes—and that’s all you can ask for, really.
Budig and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) bringing back their character’s rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement for longtime fans. The actress admitted:
I don’t have a lot of time to prepare for a role. I just relax and go with the flow.
Taylor Hayes’ return promises compelling scenes for viewers as she navigates complex relationships with Brooke and Ridge. Fans can look forward to dramas unfolding weekly on CBS.
Follow Us