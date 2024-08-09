Rebecca Budig Joins The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Taylor Hayes

Rebecca Budig‘s first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on August 6, marking her debut as Dr. Taylor Hayes.
Budig, best known for her roles on General Hospital, All My Children, and Guiding Light, now steps into the shoes of Taylor Hayes, a character with a rich history on the show. Originally played by Hunter Tylo since 1990, followed by Krista Allen, Taylor has been an integral part of the series.
From All My Children to B&B
It’s exciting to see Rebecca Budig join The Bold and the Beautiful. She brings a fresh yet familiar presence to the role of Taylor Hayes. Budig previously worked alongside Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester, during their time on All My Children. This long-standing connection promises to add new dimensions to their onscreen chemistry.
I’ve always loved Thorsten; he’s been very kind to me… working together again feels like coming home.
A Veteran Actress Takes On A New Role
Budig’s accolades include multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, notably for her performances in Guiding Light and General Hospital. Her portrayal of Greenlee Smythe on All My Children won her critical acclaim and audience affection alike. Now, fans are eager to see how she translates her skills to the role of Taylor Hayes.
The Legacy of Taylor Hayes
Taylor Hayes is a compassionate psychiatrist embroiled in intricate family dynamics. Mother to Steffy and Thomas Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Matthew Atkinson) and in an on-and-off romance with Ridge Forrester, her rivalry with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is legendary. As Budig takes over, viewers anticipate fresh storylines and heated rivalries.
A New Chapter Begins
The return of Dr. Taylor Hayes promises to shake things up in The Bold and the Beautiful. Budig’s experience and talent are sure to bring a new depth to this beloved character. Her debut already hints at dramatic twists, with Taylor announcing she’s coming home to Steffy over the phone.
