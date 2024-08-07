Rebecca Budig Debuts as Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6, 2024.
When Rebecca Budig’s initial appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful premiered, the soap star expressed her hope that viewers would embrace her portrayal of a character integral to the show’s DNA. The noted actress, who has four Daytime Emmy Award nominations to her name, steps into the shoes of Dr. Taylor Hayes. This role was initially created by William J. Bell, and has seen performances by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and Krista Allen.
For Budig, who has previously made waves on General Hospital, All My Children, and Guiding Light, this marks her debut in embodying a compassionate psychiatrist. Although she may lack formal medical training, her respect for therapy as a practice is genuine. In a nod to her personal experiences, she stated:
I love therapy—I’ve gone to years of therapy—which is a little different from psychiatry, obviously. I’ve been around enough mental health care professionals… just to get a sense of what they’re like.
Interestingly, before this role came her way, Budig had contemplated returning to school to study psychology. She remarked:
It’s ironic that I got this part, given that that’s what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway.
An Insightful Portrayal of Taylor Hayes
Taylor Hayes, famously involved with Ridge Forrester, has held a special place in fans’ hearts since 1990. Their iconic moments together include their first wedding in 1992. As Budig steps into this beloved role, she brings with her a wealth of experience and past roles where viewers have seen her evolve as an actress.
Chemistry with Co-stars Brings Authenticity
Shooting her early scenes primarily with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Budig has had an easygoing experience partly due to past collaborations with Kaye on All My Children. Reflecting on working with him again, she said:
I’ve always loved Thorsten. He’s always been very kind to me… He does something different every time. He doesn’t say the same thing every time, so he keeps you on your toes—and that’s all you can ask for, really.
A Welcome Addition to the Cast
Budding anticipation surrounds how longtime fans will respond to Budig’s interpretation of Taylor Hayes. Her enthusiasm for fitting into the collaborative and supportive environment of The Bold and the Beautiful is palpable. Highlighted by her sentiment:
I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation of it… I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and just very welcoming. So I’m excited. Really excited.
