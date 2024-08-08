Rebecca Budig Debuts as Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful

Rebecca Budig’s first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aired on August 6, leaving fans eager to see her portrayal of Dr. Taylor Hayes, a character deeply embedded in the show’s history.
The four-time Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress, known for roles on ‘General Hospital’, ‘All My Children’, and ‘Guiding Light’, steps into a part previously played by Hunter Tylo, Sherilyn Wolter, and most recently, Krista Allen. Despite her lack of medical training, Budig is no stranger to therapy, revealing:
Before this job came up, I thought about going back to school and studying psychology, because it actually fascinates me. She added that she found it
ironic that I got this part, given that that’s what I was going to try and do in the fall, anyway.
A New Chapter for Taylor Hayes
Budding will bring B&B’s favorite psychiatrist back on screen after the character’s brief exit. As Brooke and Ridge celebrated Brooke’s Bedroom’s success in Monte Carlo, viewers saw Taylor lurking in the shadows. The reveal came with a voiceover introducing Budig as the new Dr. Taylor Hayes. This introduction sets up potential dramatic interactions with other characters, particularly Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester.
The Challenge of Soap Operas
Rebecca Budig candidly shared her experiences adjusting back to the fast-paced world of soap operas after working on slower-paced projects like ‘Fit for Christmas’ (2022). Reflecting on the transition, Budig noted
I like to know my lines very well so that I just don’t have to think about them very much. It’s just getting that muscle back up and working again.
Familiar Faces
Budig has spent significant time filming scenes with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). Her rapport with Kaye goes back to their days on ‘All My Children’. She remarked how he keeps acting versatile and engaging, saying
He does something different every time… He doesn’t say the same thing every time, so he keeps you on your toes.
Excited for Reception
While excited about stepping into such a beloved role, Budig hopes long-time viewers will be open to her interpretation of Taylor. She expressed:
I just hope they’re open to that idea and interpretation of it and that they just believe the relationships between Taylor and Ridge and Taylor and Brooke. Emphasizing her positive experiences on set, she added
but I truly get the vibe here that it’s that one in a million group of people that is just collaborative, kind, supportive and just very welcoming. So I’m excited. Really excited.
Follow Us