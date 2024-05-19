Reba McEntire Comedy Happys Place Approved for NBC Series

It’s official: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are back together for Happy’s Place, a new comedy series on NBC. The network has confirmed a series order, with the multi-camera comedy set to air during the 2024-25 TV season. While the premiere date remains unannounced, excitement is already building around the reunion of these beloved actresses.
Created by Reba’s former executive producer Kevin Abbott, Happy’s Place features McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits her father’s restaurant only to find out she has a new business partner in her half-sister Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo. Isabella is an enthusiastic, psychology student brimming with ideas to revive the tavern.
This new project places McEntire alongside Peterman, who plays Gabby, the dramatic and needy bartender at Bobbie’s restaurant. The show also stars Youth Sheldon‘s Rex Linn as Emmett, the cook; Tokala Black Elk from Yellowstone as waiter Takoda; and Pablo Castelblanco from Alaska Daily as accountant Steve.
The reunion between McEntire and Peterman comes over 17 years after their hit sitcom Reba ended. The duo previously starred in shows like CMT’s Working Class, Freeform’s Baby Daddy, and the Lifetime original movie The Hammer. Although they both frequently appear on CBS’s Young Sheldon, their characters have never interacted on screen.
Happy’s Place will join other comedies such as Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez on NBC’s lineup next season, reflecting the network’s continued investment in multi-camera sitcoms. It’s noteworthy that Night Court made a triumphant return with its reboot becoming a must-watch show due to its sharp humor, resonating positively with audiences.
The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of Night Court is a hit!, as Channing Dungey noted.
NBC’s comedy strategy also includes decisions like renewing
Lopez vs Lopez, which resonates significantly among English-dominant Hispanic households, while canceling Extended Family after just one season. These moves suggest a focus on content that connects deeply with engaged demographics.
Lopez vs. Lopez‘s renewal highlights its unique impact, amassing nearly 10 million viewers across platforms.
I get to work with Reba and our team and I’m so excited!, Melissa Peterman enthused when discussing their reunion onHappy’s Place.
The show’s creative team includes notable figures such as Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and Reba McEntire herself as executive producers. With Abbott’s extensive experience from hits like Roseanne i > to recent projects likeLast Man Standing/i>, viewers can expect well-crafted storytelling and dynamic character interactions.