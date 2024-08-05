Reasons I’m Skipping the ‘Twisters’ Movie

Despite being a fan of disaster movies, I find myself hesitant to see Twisters. Here’s why:
The Dorothy Device
The original Twister introduced us to Dorothy, a revolutionary piece of technology for studying tornadoes. The sequel, Twisters, incorporates a new version of Dorothy, intended to provide even more nuanced 3D scans of these destructive forces. Yet, as much as this updated device sounds intriguing, it feels like a mere modernization attempt without adding substantial value to the storyline. As described:
The article discusses the new Dorothy device, which is a central piece of technology in ‘Twisters’ that is used to track tornadoes.
An Attempt at Nostalgia with the Red Truck
A glaring example of nostalgia exploitation is the introduction of Tyler’s new red truck, a direct nod to Bill’s beloved red Dodge Ram 2500 from the original film. Despite efforts from the film’s designers—
Graphic designer Matt Sanders explains that we wanted to keep the essence of the original truck – bold, sturdy, dependable – but with a modern twist—the old charm simply doesn’t translate through a shiny update. This ambition comes across as disingenuous rather than innovative.
Repetitive Dialogue
In Twisters, dialogue attempts to echo iconic lines from the first movie. For instance, Kate and Javi’s exchange closely mirrors an interaction from Twister. While this might stir memories for ardent fans, it risks alienating newcomers who might find such scenes lacking originality. Familiarity may breed comfort but recycling exact lines can undermine a fresh cinematic experience.
The Sunflower Field Revisited
The sunflowers make another return in Twisters. Kate revisits her childhood home to find her lawn covered in these vibrant flowers—a clear homage to the original film’s concluding scene in a sunflower field. As beautifully symbolic as this appears, it feels contrived, missing the spontaneous authenticity that Patrick Sullivan brought to the original movie when he planted those seeds himself.
A New Direction Lacking Originality
The introduction of characters like YouTuber storm chaser Tyler Owens shows an effort to include contemporary elements. However, his obsession with clout over scientific discovery highlights superficial motivations rather than genuine storm-chasing passion. It clashes starkly with Kate and Javi’s technological intentions and their complicated dynamic concerning the Dorothy device.
In summary, though Twisters has its visually appealing moments and seems well-intentioned in drawing from its predecessor’s legacy, it leans too heavily on nostalgic callbacks without pushing boundaries with innovative storytelling and character depth.
