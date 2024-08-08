Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer Wraps Up Shooting

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, which has long been in the making, is currently slated for a Christmas 2024 release. The team announced that Ram Charan wrapped up his portion of the shoot in the last 10 days with the project set to be completed by June. Now, the ‘Game Changer’ team has officially commenced its dubbing process.
Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very happy birthday (red heart emoticon). Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts, celebrated the makers on social media recently hinting at Kiara Advani’s crucial role in the film.
Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj Join Forces
The plot for ‘Game Changer’ is penned by Karthik Subbaraj, known for his work in ‘Pizza’ and ‘Jigarthanda’. This marks his first collaboration where he aligns with Shankar’s directorial vision. The result is expected to be an alignment of unique storytelling techniques and grand visual narratives.
The Anticipation Around Jaragandi
An integral aspect of the anticipation surrounding ‘Game Changer’ is its music, composed by S Thaman. The first single ‘Jaragandi’ was released as a special treat on Ram Charan’s birthday earlier this year. This foot-tapping number, picturised on both Kiara and Ram Charan, showcases them grooving in a rural setup. People usually don’t expect a hero holding a book in a love song, but Ram Charan defied this norm by holding the ‘Premalekhalu’ book written by great Telugu author Chalam.
A Star-Studded Ensemble
‘Game Changer’ boasts an ensemble cast including Anjali, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Naveen Chandra, and Murali Sharma. Notably, Avinash Kolla’s design contributions have been pivotal to the visual grandeur of the film.
The Much-Anticipated Release
The film was originally slated for a Dussehra release; however, producers recently confirmed that the release had been pushed to a later date. Cinematography and editing are handled by Tirru and Shameer Muhammed respectively.
‘Game Changer’ – directed by Shankar – has garnered much attention due to its ambitious scope and star-studded lineup. Keeping fingers crossed for what they bring as we anticipate its release this Christmas!
